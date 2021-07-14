Premier League club’s stance on move for West Brom man revealed

West Ham have backed off a deal for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone due to the Baggies’ asking price, a report from The Evening Standard has claimed.

Johnstone was outstanding for West Brom in the Premier League last season, earning himself a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad, although he was unable to prevent the Baggies suffering relegation to the Championship.

That has seen Johnstone linked with a return to the Premier League this summer, with West Brom boss Valerien Ismael admitting that he expects the player to leave the club in the current window.

However, it now appears that that will not see Johnstone make the move to West Ham for next season.

According to this latest update, the Hammers have been put off a move for Johnstone, due to West Brom placing a price tag of over £10million on the goalkeeper.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Johnstone’s contract with West Brom, meaning this summer could be the club’s last chance to receive a fee for him.

For their part, West Ham are now said to be pursuing a move for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who spent last season on loan at another relegated Premier League side in the form of Fulham.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider from a West Brom perspective.

On the one hand, it could be considered something of a boost, since this is one less club who could swoop to sign Johnstone from them.

However, it only takes one club to be willing to pay their asking price for them to lose him, and given the clear quality he possesses, that will obviously be a big loss for the Baggies.

Even so, it could still make sense to sell Johnstone this summer, since it would be a significant blow for them financially, if they were to lose a player with his ability for nothing when his contract expires this time next year.