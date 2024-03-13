As many as 10 Premier League clubs rejected the proposal to send £900 million to the EFL over five years.

According to the Daily Mail, discussion over football’s New Deal proposal didn’t even get to a vote due to the strong opposition it faces.

Clubs have been negotiating on the terms of the New Deal for multiple years, but a final agreement has yet to be reached.

It is now looking increasingly like a deal won’t be agreed for some time, with some even suggesting that top flight sides are considering a legal challenge against the proposal.

The government may look to force through an agreement, with English football facing the threat of a new independent regulator, which could lead to a legal challenge by Premier League clubs.

Premier League clubs reject New Deal for EFL

The opposition to the New Deal is so strong that it’s being reported that there were even suggestions of binning the entire proposal entirely.

Some clubs are believed to be aggrieved at the concept of being forced to pay a direct rival in the business, as EFL clubs will be looking to compete for places in the Premier League.

It is understood that the 10 clubs who rejected the proposal were Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves.

The proposal involves sending payments to the EFL worth £836 million over five years, alongside the pre-existing solidarity payments that are currently worth £110 million, as well as another £40 million that gets sent every year for youth development funding.

The British government released a report 12 months ago on the details behind why they felt an independent regulator was needed for football, which led to the idea of The Football Governance Bill.

This is expected to be introduced next month, but it could take several more months for it to finally become law.

This fallout comes amid growing financial pressure on clubs in the EFL to compete with their Premier League counterparts, with sides such as Reading, West Brom and Derby County all struggling in recent years.

It is also conceivable that the six sides who traded the Premier League and the Championship last season will do so again this year but in reverse, highlighting the financial disparity between top flight teams and the rest.

Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton’s sheer financial power compared to the rest of the Championship has proven incredibly difficult to compete with, as only Ipswich Town have put up much of a fight in the race for promotion this term.

Fallout of failed EFL New Deal could have serious long-term ramifications

The growing financial disparity within football is becoming a serious issue, not just in England but across football.

The Premier League’s success has been to the detriment of the EFL, as clubs have struggled to keep up financially.

This proposed New Deal was a good solution to help bridge the gap and help maintain a competitive balance across the top four divisions.

That up to 10 clubs have now rejected the proposal will not go down well with a lot of the general public, so there will likely be a strong backlash to this development.