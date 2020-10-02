Premier League club’s outgoing impacts potential Nottingham Forest player sale

Nottingham Forest left-back Yuri Ribeiro looks set to miss out on a move to Olympiacos.

Links between the Ribeiro and the Greek side have been floating around for some time, but Olympiacos’ attention has turned to another left-back.

As per Greek reporter, Gerasimos Manolidis, they are making a move to sign Ruben Vinagre from Wolves on loan, with a view to that deal becoming permanent.

The left-back issue is almost set for @olympiacosfc. Greek champions agreed on terms with @Wolves for Ruben Vinagre. The 21-year player will be soon in Athens to finalize his transfer. This will be a loan with a buyout option. No more Yuri Ribeiro and Mateus Reis. #Wolvesfc — Gerasimos Manolidis (@geramanolidis) October 2, 2020

Naturally, that means that they are no longer pursuing a deal for Ribeiro.

The 23-year-old played 27 times for Forest last season in the Championship, registering three assists and impressing as Sabri Lamouchi’s side pushed for the play-offs.

Forest were on course to finish in the top-six for a lot of the campaign, but a late season collapse saw them miss out to Swansea City on the final day.

In reaction to that, Lamouchi has been backed heavily in the summer and shaken his squad up significantly.

However, results are poor and Forest haven’t scored a goal or picked up a point in three outings.

Ribeiro started their League Cup defeat to Barnsley and also a 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City.

However, he was left out completely last Friday as Forest lost 1-0 at Huddersfield Town.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Nottingham Forest or Derby County?

1 of 12 Niall Horan? Forest Derby

The Verdict

Ribeiro is a good left-back and it’s a surprise that he was ever on the cards to leave Forest.

The 23-year-old had a good season at the City Ground in 2019/20 and although Forest have recruited well to find cover at left-back, they shouldn’t be thinking about moving him on.

However, that’s clearly not the club’s thinking at the moment and with just days of the window remaining it is going to be interesting to see if anything else progresses.

Thoughts? Let us know!