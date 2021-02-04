Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Barnsley player

Premier League clubs are set to monitor the progress of Daryl Dike whilst on loan at Barnsley, Dane Murphy has revealed.

Barnsley swooped to sign Dike on Deadline Day, with the striker arriving on loan from Orlando City with an option to buy.

The USA international has scored eight goals in 22 appearances for Orlando, since arriving from Oklahoma City Energy last year.

The 20-year-old will now be looking to hit the ground running in England, after penning a loan move to Oakwell on Deadline Day. He could feature against Derby this weekend, as the Tykes look to return to winning ways.

Dane Murphy, Barnsley’s chief executive, has revealed that Premier League sides are set to monitor Dike’s progress during his time at Oakwell.

Via The Yorkshire Post, he said: “When it became known that he was coming to us, there have been several Premier League teams who have reached out and said they are going to monitor him and they have him on their radar.

“We will see how that unfolds. But he was an unknown quantity because of his first year in the MLS and the MLS is getting more eyes on it.”

Barnsley, who sit 12th in the Championship, have scored 29 goals in 27 league games this season, with Dike looking to add firepower.

The Verdict

I think any player who arrives from the MLS is always seen as an exciting addition because a lot is said about the lifestyle and style of football over there.

Dike is a tall, strong forward who has scored a decent amount of goals for Orlando City, and I am looking forward to seeing how he gets on at Barnsley.

If he does well, then there’s every chance that the club will look to sign him on a permanent basis and activate their option.