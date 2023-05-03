With Burnley promoted to the Premier League this season after being crowned Championship champions, it was always going to be a busy summer ahead at Turf Moor.

However, many would have been focused on the quality players the club were going to be bringing in, rather than having to fend off transfer interest.

It seems, though, the club may have to do just that.

Which Burnley player is attracting Premier League interest?

That is, at least, according to Brazilian outlet iG Esportes, who report that Premier League teams are interested in Clarets' full-back Vitinho.

Their report does not specify which clubs are interested, though, simply that there are several top-flight sides looking into the 23-year-old's situation.

What is Burnley's stance on Vitinho's future?

The interested, unnamed, Premier League sides could find themselves disappointed if later claims made by the Brazilian outlet are true.

Indeed, the report states very clearly that Burnley are not interested in negotiating the sale of Vitinho at this time, with the player tied down on a long-term contract.

Not only that, but iG Esportes claim that the Brazilian is now considered a key part of the team under Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

What is Vitinho's current contract situation at Burnley?

As above, the Brazilian has plenty of time left on his current deal at Turf Moor.

As per Transfermarkt, in fact, the 23-year-old is still tied down at Turf Moor for another three years, until 2026.

Let's not forget that Vitinho only joined Burnley last summer, too, meaning it is not that long ago that Vincent Kompany convinced him to join.

This surely makes an exit at this stage seem less likely.

How much did Vitinho play for Burnley this season?

Indeed, especially after playing a decent role in helping the club to win promotion to the Premier League.

For example, in the Championship, Vitinho has made 33 league appearances this season, and up until an injury in December, was a regular at either left or right-back.

His involvement this calender year has reduced slightly, however.

Should Burnley consider selling Vitinho?

At this stage, I think it is too soon to consider selling Vitinho, particularly when he has featured so often and is so versatile.

Instead, the club should be looking to strengthen their options all over the pitch following promotion, not potentially weaken themselves.

The Premier League side's first aim next season will be to stay up and survive, and in keeping Vitinho and their other strong players there, the Clarets .