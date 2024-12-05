A number of Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles, and a bid for the 19-year-old could come as soon as January, according to The Star.

Two very good young goalkeepers are in the Owls' ranks this season, putting them in a much better state with regards to this position on the pitch than they were this time a year ago, before they made their first move for Brighton & Hove Albion's James Beadle.

The England under-21 international has, once again, firmly established himself as the first choice 'keeper at Hillsborough. Wednesday manager Danny Rohl said as much after Charles put in an impressive performance against Brentford in the EFL Cup, but having the Northern Irishman on their bench does feel like a waste of talent to some.

Comparing James Beadle & Pierce Charles' 24/25 stats Appearances Goals conceded* Saves* Goals prevented Penalty saves Beadle (Championship) 18 1.5 2 (57%) -3.62 0/3 Charles (EFL Cup) 4 0.8 2 (73%) N/A 0/0 Source: Sofascore - *per game - correct as of 05/12/24

He's very well rated by those at Wednesday, and also clubs who are higher up the English footballing pyramid.

Premier League clubs are eyeing Pierce Charles

The Star have reported that at least three top flight teams have attended his games, for both club and country. He's not just being eyed up as a potential future move, but one that could be made in the upcoming window.

If bids do come in January, then Wednesday will be in a good position as Charles signed a new deal with the club in the summer. The length of that deal is not known, but his previous agreement kept him around until next summer, so the new one will more likely than not have longer terms in it.

His traits as a ball-playing goalkeeper make him perfectly suited to the modern top tier team, making it no wonder that clubs from the upper echelons of football in this country are interested in Charles.

The abilities that he possess are clearly not a one-off thing in his family either, as his brother Shea, who is on loan with Wednesday from Southampton, is also a profound technician of a player, even at the slender age of 21.

What the club will do if bids do come in is not known. Charles will probably command a decent fee given his potential and contract situation.

However, some see the 19-year-old as the club's shot-stopper for the future and beyond. With Beadle on loan, selling Charles would leave them a bit short of glovesmen next summer.

If Wednesday aren't planning to start Pierce Charles next season, they should sell him in January

Ultimately, what is the point in having a young, up-and-coming prospect if you don't get much practical use out of them? That's not to say that Charles should be starting now, but if you have this valuable asset that is just going to be sat there not living up to its potential, then why not cash it in and make some good use out of it.

Selling him in January wouldn't affect the balance of the current first-team, and they would have money to go and improve Rohl's squad immediately.

It all hinges on Wednesday's plans for Charles. If it involved a 2025/26 breakthrough, then hold out hope that a ludicrous offer doesn't come in. If he's not expected to be used regularly, well strike while the iron is hot.