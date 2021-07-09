Premier League clubs circle as Hull City deliver strong message following transfer embargo

Hull City have rejected ‘a number of significant bids from Premier League clubs’ for their players, the club have confirmed.

After securing promotion from League One last term the hope was that the Tigers would be able to really kick on to try and consolidate their place in the Championship, however that could be difficult to do after the club were put under transfer embargo due to the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic leading to cashflow problems.

Hull have been able to bring in free transfers and loans with five new players already joining the club, however as it stands there will be no transfer fees paid for players this summer.

The situation with the Tigers is far from ideal and in a lengthy statement on the club’s website, Hull confirmed that several Premier League clubs have tried their luck with offers to sign a number of unnamed players; proposals which have been turned down.

An extract of the statement on Hull City’s website said: “After such a successful season in League One, securing our first league title since 1966, our number one priority was keeping the group of players that delivered that achievement together.

“Taking out this loan will allow us to do that, with the associated restrictions causing little impact on our planned transfer activity. Since securing promotion, we have received a number of significant bids from Premier League clubs for our players, all of which have been turned down.

“Without the loan from the EFL/PL we would not have been in a position to do that and the only option would have been to sell players, perhaps at figures lower than our valuation.”

The verdict

This is certainly a worrying situation for Hull City.

The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly had a big impact on the club and being placed under a transfer embargo is far from ideal.

Hull will be hoping that they have enough quality to retain their place in the Championship next term, after all, they do not want to be heading back to an increasingly competitive League One.

With Premier League clubs circling the hope will surely be that the club can improve their financial situation to ensure that they are able to fend off such advances from clubs with deep pockets.