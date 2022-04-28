Premier League club weighing up transfer decision involving on-loan Sunderland man

Sunderland have been able to utilise Jack Clarke at the club since signing him on a loan deal back in the winter window – and there could now be an opportunity to land him permanently in the summer.

The 21-year-old has played in 16 League One games for the Black Cats so far this season, with nine starts and three goal contributions. He’s certainly been a solid option for them, but his deal with the side will come to an end when the season draws to a close.

That means he will return to parent club Tottenham, but with the youngster having yet to play in a single league game for Spurs since joining, there might not be much of a future for the player at the club.

He’s featured heavily for their reserve side and has also previously played at Championship level for Leeds, QPR and Stoke though.

It hasn’t been enough to convince Tottenham to give him a go in the top flight though – and with his deal coming to an end, it looks like his future may lie elsewhere as reported by Football London.

They report that the player could be sold on permanently in the summer if there is interest in his services. Whilst Sunderland might not be able to afford a substantial fee, if he was available for much cheaper then it could be a possibility though.

In addition, he could also sign a short-term agreement with Tottenham that would enable him to get more gametime elsewhere, continue his develop and then secure a full-time move to a different team.

Both of those scenarios suggest his future won’t be with Spurs – and that he could leave as soon as this summer if a decent offer is made for Clarke.

The Verdict

Jack Clarke certainly isn’t a bad player and he’s shown signs of promise in his short career so far.

The issue is that he hasn’t been able to settle anywhere and string a good enough run of games together to produce what he is capable of. The most games he has ever played during a season is 14 times during a loan spell with Stoke – and only six of those were starts.

Granted, he didn’t produce enough to warrant any extra playing time – he managed only one assist and no goals during that time – but the fact he has been able to hit the back of the net for the Black Cats and contribute offensively in terms of his dribbling and assists suggests he is heading in the right direction.

A move to a team where he can flourish would be beneficial to him this summer – and there might well be some interest in him during the window.