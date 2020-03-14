Premier League club vice-chairman’s latest claim may concern Leeds and West Brom fans

West Ham United vice-chairman Karen Brady has claimed that the 2019/20 campaign should be declared null and void if the league season is unable to be finished due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Premier League and EFL have both suspended all fixtures until the 3rd of April at the earliest due to the worldwide pandemic.

It remains uncertain what the next steps will be, with the length of the delay unknown at this point and no real precedent.

The situation is particularly concerning for Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion, who currently sit in the Championship’s automatic promotion places.

The Whites are one point above West Brom, who have a six-point cushion over third-placed Fulham.

Clearly, both sides will want the season to resume so they can secure promotion to the Premier League.

Fans of the two clubs will undoubtedly be concerned about what happens if the season cannot resume, particularly following the recent claim made by Brady.

Writing for the Sun, the Hammers vice-chairman has suggested that in those circumstances the season should be declared null and void.

She said: “So what if the league cannot be finished?

“As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void.

“Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full?”

If the EFL’s stance echoed Brady’s then it could mean neither Leeds or West Brom would be promoted.

The Verdict

This claim will likely frustrate and concern fans of both clubs.

Both look in commanding positions at the top of the table and with just nine games left, it is hard to see either slipping up–though the Championship is very unpredictable so it is impossible to know for sure what would happen.

It is going to be very interesting to see what happens if the league does have to be canceled.

As for Brady’s point, you feel it is at least partially motivated by the fact that West Ham are fighting relegation at the moment.