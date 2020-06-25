Premier League club strike six-figure agreement with Sunderland for midfielder

Norwich City are set to sign Sunderland youngster Bali Mumba ahead of the summer transfer window according to Sky Sports.

The report claims that a fee of £350,000 has been agreed to see the midfielder move to Carrow Road, which is certain to be frustrating news for plenty of Sunderland supporters.

Mumba has made eight appearances for the Black Cats first-team, but was sent out on loan to non-league side South Shields in the 2019/20 campaign.

He made a good impression out on loan as well, and the Stadium of Light faithful would have been keen to see him being given an opportunity in the senior side ahead of next season.

But that won’t be the case, with both clubs agreeing on a fee for Mumba, with it also being claimed by Sky Sports that the midfielder will sign a three-year deal with Norwich in the near future.

The Canaries are currently struggling in their bid to survive in the Premier League, with Daniel Farke’s side sat bottom of the table with seven matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Whilst Sunderland have been condemned to another season in the third tier of English football after the majority of clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis after recent off-the-field events.

Phil Parkinson’s side were within touching distance of the play-off places, but have eighth after the early conclusion of the season, which means that they’ll be targeting promotion into the Championship once again next season.

The Verdict:

This is a smart bit of business by Norwich City, that’s for sure.

I’m surprised that Mumba hasn’t been given more an opportunity in the Sunderland first-team in recent months, especially after their struggles on the pitch in terms of results.

But he’s seemingly caught the eye with some impressive showings whilst out on loan with South Shields, and by securing his services for a fee of just £350,000, it could prove to be a bargain in the future.

If Norwich are back in the Championship next season, then Mumba could be seen in and around their first-team squad more frequently than he featured for Sunderland.