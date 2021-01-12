Premier League club set to make transfer decision on player currently at Swansea City

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to recall Viktor Gyokeres from his loan spell with Championship side Swansea City according to Fotboll Direkt (via Sport Witness).

It is also claimed by Fotboll Direkt that the Seagulls are set to send the forward out on loan to another Championship club before this month’s transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Fotboll Direkt haven’t named the club that Gyokeres will head out on loan to for the remainder of the season but report that it will be to one of the Championship’s ‘most respected’ teams.

The forward has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Swansea City this season, but has found regular game time hard to come by, with Steve Cooper seemingly having stronger options available to him at this moment in time.

Swansea have made a strong start to this year’s campaign, with Cooper’s side currently sat second in the Championship table after their opening 23 matches this term.

Swansea are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Barnsley, in what is likely to be a tough test for Steve Cooper’s side at Oakwell.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised by this.

Gyokeres hasn’t had enough minutes with Swansea City so far this season, and Brighton and Hove Albion are clearly keen to find him regular game time for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Swansea already have some strong options available to them in attack, with Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe often occupying the starting spots in Steve Cooper’s side this term.

Gyokeres would be better off heading out on loan elsewhere this season, and he’ll be eager to prove a point to the Swans if he does move to another Championship club.