Premier League club reject loan bid from Cardiff City for defender

Cardiff City have seen a loan offer rejected by Wolves for defender Dion Sanderson, with the Premier League club not wanting to recall him from his loan spell with Sunderland.

The Bluebirds are in the market to add to their right-back options this month and they have already seen an offer of £250,000 plus add-ons rejected by Crewe Alexandra for Perry Ng.

Neil Harris has confirmed that strengthening that area of the pitch is going to be a priority between now and the end of the transfer window.

Sanderson spent time out loan with the Bluebirds last term and went on to make ten appearances in the Championship registering two assists to help Harris’ side make it to the play-offs.

The 21-year-old has been sent out temporarily again by Wolves this term to Sunderland where he has so far featured eight times in all competitoins for the Black Cats.

It is thought that Cardiff have made an enquiry to Wolves over whether they would consider recalling him from his loan with Sunderland so that he could make the move back to the Bluebirds this month.

However, that offer has been turned down by the Premier League club, who are content for him to remain with the Black Cats, per Daily Mail.

The Verdict

This is another blow for the Bluebirds who are having trouble trying to find an ideal option to solve their right-back issues.

Ng was obviously their first choice, but they have been unable to convince Crewe to sell the defender despite him entering the final few months of his existing deal with the League One side.

Sanderson would have been an ideal alternative and he would have arrived already familiar with his team-mates and with the way that Harris wants his side to perform.

The 21-year-old impressed in his ten appearances last term averaging 1.4 interceptions, 1.2 tackles and 2.1 clearances per game (Sofascore), that shows he would be able to add a reliable defensive presence down the right-hand side.

However, Cardiff will now have to move onto their third right-back target and it will be starting to be a major worry that they might miss out on strengthening that area of the field. The Bluebirds must do all they can to back Harris and ensure that he gets in a new full-back before the transfer window closes.