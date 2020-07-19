Premier League club plotting move for Reading man this summer

Sheffield United are planning a summer move for Reading’s John Swift, reports Mail Online.

Chris Wilder’s side are heading for a European finish in their first season back in the big time, and in preparation for a likely Europa League campaign, the Blades are hoping to bolster in the summer.

They’ve shown previously that they love a Championship signing and Swift could well be the next to make the step-up with United.

The Reading man has been one of this side’s star performers this season. He’s scored six goals in the Championship and created 10 more, making him one of the league’s most influential players this term.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

He scored his 6th goal of the season in the 4-3 defeat at Blackburn yesterday, with Reading sitting in 15th-place of the Championship table and just one remaining fixture at home to Swansea.

Mark Bowen then has turned this Reading side around. They looked likely for relegation after Jose Gomes’ disastrous start, but Swift has remained one of the constants throughout – he’s featured 40 times in the league this season.

The verdict

Swift is one of the most underrated players in the Championship. Perhaps if he was playing for a Leeds or a West Brom then he would get the plaudits, but his stats for Reading tell you all you need to know about the midfielder.

What’s more is that, in a team with some more prolific players around him, Swift himself would become more prolific and creative. United would be an exciting opportunity for the 25-year-old, but Reading might hold out for a heavy price-tag.