Premier League club make fresh offer for West Brom man amid Arsenal and Tottenham interest

West Ham United have upped their offer for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to £11 million, according to Football Insider.

And David Moyes has made the newly-capped England international his first choice ahead of Alphonse Areola, who was on loan at Fulham last season.

The Hammers made an opening bid for the 28-year-old last week, with Sky Sports claiming that it was a lowly £6 million offer that came in from London for the stopper.

That was swiftly turned down by the Baggies, who were looking for a fee in excess of £20 million for Johnstone at the time.

It has since come out though per The Athletic that the asking price has now lowered to £12 million, owing to Johnstone’s contractual position.

And that means West Ham are getting ever closer to meeting West Brom’s demanded fee – although they could now face competition from other top flight clubs.

Arsenal are now said to be in the running for Johnstone, per the Daily Mail, after having bids turned down for Aaron Ramsdale, whilst Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix (The Athletic).

The Verdict

This could turn into a bit of a scramble for Johnstone – with his asking price now lowered to £12 million it could end up being Johnstone having the pick of the clubs.

West Ham seem to be very close in agreeing a fee for the 28-year-old, and once Arsenal and Tottenham know that then it would be a shock if they don’t meet the asking price as well to make it a real transfer saga.

Johnstone is proven quality in the Premier League and his England debut has only increased the demand for his services – West Brom are already preparing for life without him this coming season and it won’t be a shock to see him depart The Hawthorns in the coming weeks.