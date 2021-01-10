Premier League club lining up eight-figure bid for Watford man

West Ham are set to offer Watford £30million for the signing of attacker Ismaila Sarr, a report from The Sun has claimed.

The Hammers are in need of some fresh attacking options to support Michail Antonio upfront following the sale of Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier this week.

Now it seems as though they could be set to turn their attentions to the Championship and Vicarage Road in an attempt to do that.

According to this latest report, the Premier League club are set to offer £30million to Watford for the signing of Sarr, who was previously the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Crsytal Palace last summer, following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League.

As well as Sarr, West Ham are also said to be considering a move for Hertha Berlin striker Krzysztof Piatek, with the Bundesliga club apparently open to a loan to buy deal for the Polish international.

Since joining Watford from Rennes back in the summer of 2019, Sarr has made 49 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets, scoring ten goals and providing six assists.

There are still three-and-a-half years remaining on Sarr’s contract with Watford, securing his future at Vicarage Road until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

This is an offer that could present Watford with plenty to think about.

On the one hand, Sarr is an absolutely outstanding player, and could be key to their hopes of promotion this season, meaning they will not want to lose him.

However, £30million is a huge amount for a Championship side to receive for a single player, and it would surely be tempting for them to accept, given the opportunity to reinvest in their side it could provide them with.

It will therefore be interesting to see how Watford respond to this, and what impact their decision has on their push for promotion in the second half of the campaign.