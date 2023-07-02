The race for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow continues to heat up as Premier League club AFC Bournemouth add a layer of complication to the Championship clubs involved in their respective efforts to sign the 32-year-old.

The goalkeeper, who signed for the Magpies in 2014, has appeared exactly 100 times across the Premier League and the Championship, whilst he embarked on loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Hull City during his nine-year stint with the Tynesiders.

His time with the Tigers came during the back end of last season, with the experienced shot-stopper keeping five clean sheets in 12 appearances, conceding just 14 goals in the process.

Which Premier League club has joined the race to sign Newcastle United's Karl Darlow?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon channel, Bournemouth are keeping tabs on the 32-year-old and could offer the experienced goalkeeper with a chance to remain in the Premier League.

As detailed in the report, Darlow is available for £5 million and the Cherries could be tempted to pursue a move if they sell 24-year-old Mark Travers, who spent the majority of the last campaign in a deputy role to the more experienced Neto.

Premier League newcomers Luton Town are casting their eyes over the 24-year-old, however, lots of goalkeepers have been linked with a move to Kenilworth Road thus far and it remains to be seen how high up Travers features in the Bedfordshire club's priority list.

Who else is interested in Newcastle United goalkeeper and Bournemouth target Karl Darlow?

There is no shortage of interest in Darlow as his future looks like it will be away from St James' Park this summer.

Speaking to Hull Live following the conclusion of Darlow's loan at Hull City last time out, Liam Rosenior suggested that the Tigers would puruse a permanent move, and said: "Karl knows what I think of him, I want him here in the long term and hopefully, we can get something done."

Middlesbrough are also interested in a move for Darlow, as revealed in a previous report from Alan Nixon, with Zack Steffen heading back to Manchester City after his loan spell on Teesside.

Blackburn Rovers make it three Championship clubs who hold an interest in Darlow at this stage, and it was again Nixon who has linked the Lancashire outfit to the 32-year-old who has a plethora of options to explore this summer window.