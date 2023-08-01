Bristol City's 2023-24 Championship season starts in just a few days when they welcome Preston North End to Ashton Gate, but could they be without their star man Alex Scott for it?

The teenage midfielder has enjoyed quite a rise in the last two years since his first-team debut for the Robins, who plucked him from non-league Guernsey.

He may have only scored the one goal last season, but Scott's general performances in the middle of the park for Nigel Pearson's side were top drawer and particular headlines were grabbed when starring against Premier League champions Man City in the FA Cup.

A regular England under-20 international, Scott is destined for bigger and better things and Premier League clubs have been tracking him for a long time.

What is the latest on transfer interest in Alex Scott?

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all kept tabs on the 19-year-old at some point, but it looks as though Scott's eventual step up into the Premier League will see him join a team that aren't expected to be challenging for a spot in the European places.

It has seemingly become a two-horse race for Scott's services, with both Wolves and AFC Bournemouth in the running.

Both clubs have had offers turned down for Scott this summer - the Cherries bid £15 million for the youngster and Wolves had a similar offer turned down, but John Percy claimed that the Molineux outfit were set to put in an improved £20 million-plus bid on the table for the Bristol City hierarchy to consider.

In a fresh update though, the team who look set to land Scott this summer has now been revealed.

According to a report from Pete O'Rourke on Football Insider, it is Bournemouth who are set to land Scott in the near future and they are in 'advanced talks' to land the 19-year-old.

Bristol City's valuation of the playmaker is around the £25 million mark though, so any club that is interested in Scott will need to pay that fee for the Robins to consider even striking a deal - they are in no rush to sell for a cut-price fee with two years remaining on his contract.

What has Nigel Pearson said on Alex Scott's Bristol City future?

City boss Pearson has outlined Scott's value to the club and whilst he has not shut down a potential sale before September 1, he is of the belief that the teenager is worth even more than what the Robins hierarchy have set his value at.

"It's in our interest to keep him in and that's what we will try to do - there's bids in for him but we will try to keep him," Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I can't really answer that (on how many bids there has been for Scott) because firstly I don't know how many bids there have been, as far as I'm concerned we've made our stance quite clear as a football club and that is for somebody to gain the opportunity to talk to him, we're talking about £25 million.

"So, there have been reports of bids for £21 million and stuff like that in various news outlets, I've even read with interest some journalist saying maybe we are setting our price too high for him.

"But, what they fail to understand is we don't want to sell him, that's why we're pricing him the way that we are, and actually having seen him since the start of pre-season, we should be asking for £30 million for him never mind £25 million.

"So, the bottom line is we as a club have said he's going to cost £25 million as a starting point and if something happens where he goes for less than that, then I won't be very happy I can tell you that now."