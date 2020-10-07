Premier League club identify Bournemouth man as potential target for key position

West Ham are considering a move for Bournemouth’s Steve Cook as they continue their search for a centre back, a report from The Daily Star has claimed.

The Hammers have been linked with several central defenders this summer as they look to strengthen their back line, but have as yet been unable to secure a deal for any player who fits that role.

With the international window now closed, that means that the Hammers must look to the EFL as they continue their search for a new centre back, and it seems that has led them to turn their attentions to Bournemouth.

According to the latest reports, Cook is one of the Championship based centre backs West Ham are considering as they look to bring in a new centre back before the domestic window closes on the 16th October.

Cook, who has made 343 appearances in all competitions for Bournemouth since joining from Brighton in 2011, has just under 12 months remaining on his contract with the Cherries, meaning he could leave the club for free next summer if no deal is agreed before then.

Manager David Moyes apparently has £30million remaining in his transfer budget, but is also said to be looking for a left-back and midfielder as well as a centre back.

The Verdict

This looks like a deal that could actually work well for all parties.

West Ham want a centre back, and in Cook they would be getting one with plenty of Premier League experience, who would surely be keen on a return to the top-flight.

Bournemouth meanwhile would be getting a fee for a player they might otherwise lose for nothing at the end of this season, which could then be reinvested in their squad.

They would however, want to make sure they have enough time to find a replacement for Cook, given he has played every minute of Bournemouth’s league campaign so far this season, helping them to three wins and a draw.