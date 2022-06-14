Premier League club hand transfer window advantage to QPR with possible target identified

Aston Villa will prioritise loaning players to QPR during the summer transfer window, a report from The Express has claimed.

QPR have developed something of a connection with Villa already this summer, after Michael Beale left his role as assistant to Steven Gerrard at the Premier League club, to become manager at Loftus Road.

The 41-year-old has replaced Mark Warburton as QPR boss on a three-year contract, and will be looking to guide the club to promotion from the Championship.

Now it seems as though Beale could be about to get a helping hand from his old club with his attempts to do that.

According to this latest update, Villa will look to loan some of their best young players to QPR this summer, as Gerrard attempts to support Beale with his first experience in senior management, should he want to reunite with any of his former colleagues at Loftus Road on a temporary basis.

One potential candidate who could apparently make such a move to QPR from Villa is striker Cameron Archer.

The 20-year-old is expected to be the subject of plenty of interest after scoring seven goals in 20 games for QPR’s Championship rivals Preston during a loan spell in the second half of last season.

The Verdict

This does feel like it could be a very useful link up for QPR to have this summer.

There are plenty of talented youg individuals at Villa who could be available for a loan move, and as Archer showed at Preston, they can make an impact in the Championship.

As a result, QPR could be bringing several players here, who could well help the club with their push to claim a top six spot in the Championship next season.

With that in mind, this does seem like another helpful aspect of what was a promising appointment of Beale, setting things up for a rather exciting summer transfer window at QPR.