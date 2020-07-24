Premier League club eye Nottingham Forest’s Sabri Lamouchi

Managerless Watford are weighing up a swoop for Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi, as per the Evening Standard.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a relatively impressive season in his first campaign as a manager in English football, albeit dramatically lost out on a play-off spot with just minutes to spare on the final day of the Championship season.

Forest were on course to seal sixth spot, but a crazy five-goal swing saw Swansea City pip the Midlands side to the play-off spot in what was a dramatic final day of the season.

Lamouchi has had talks with the owners at the City Ground however no decision has been agreed as to what his future holds for him at Forest.

Watford are eyeing Lamouchi alongside Claude Puel, Marcelino and Zlatko Dalic as they eye a replacement for Nigel Pearson whom they controversially dismissed of with two games of the Premier League season to go.

As of yet, it’s unclear whether Lamouchi’s future lies at Nottingham Forest or elsewhere but this interest could play a part in where the former Rennes man ends up next season.

Watford find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle in the Premier League as they sit in the drop zone in 18th spot, with one game left of the season to play.