Premier League club close in on £5m Derby County deal

Premier League side Sheffield United are closing in on the signing of Jayden Bogle from Derby County in what has been reported as a £5m deal.

After what was a successful return to England’s top flight for Chris Wilder’s side last time out, the Blades are now moving forward with plans for the new season.

Thus far in the transfer window, United have already improved their squad, signing Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth and Wes Foderingham on a free transfer after he left Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Wilder, who is keen to add a new right-back to his squad, is now said to be closing in on Bogle with a deal looking likely to be announced in the coming days.

Football Insider reported the news before claiming that Derby were holding out for £10m for the talented defender, but the Blades are negotiating a smaller fee.

Fulham are also said to have shown interest this summer for the defender who was handed his first-team debut at Pride Park by former boss Frank Lampard.

Bogle has made 77 Championship appearances for the Rams with 91 senior games in total, securing 17 assists and three goals.

The Verdict

This is a superb signing for Sheffield United but not exactly a good sale for Derby. £5m does seem relatively cheap for a player who has a potentially good future ahead of him.

Bogle is seen as a modern full-back and can certainly provide creativity going forward, so with such a price being reported, it does seem that Chris Wilder is getting a bargain.