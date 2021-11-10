Premier League club become front-runners for Fulham player as super-agent influence emerges

Notorious super-agent Jorge Mendes is trying to broker a deal that would see Fulham sensation Fabio Carvalho move to Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail.

The report states that Mendes, whose star client is Cristiano Ronaldo and also looks after the likes of Jose Mourinho, has failed to convince Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona that the 19-year-old would be a good fit at their clubs.

However Mendes is seemingly hopeful of getting the Reds to negotiate a deal for the youngster, who exploded into life at the start of the Championship season with three goals in his first five appearances after being given a role in the first-team under Marco Silva.

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Fulham players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 1. Brede Hangeland Yes No

Carvalho turned down Fulham’s latest contract offer last week with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2022, and The Athletic reported that he is set to change agents in January.

This could be a sign that Mendes is making his move to be the starlet’s representative at the start of next year and Carvalho could follow in the footsteps of another former Fulham youngster in Harvey Elliott, who swapped Craven Cottage for Anfield in 2019.

The Verdict

Mendes’ influence could mean that it’s definitely game over for Carvalho if it wasn’t already.

The England youth international was left on the bench against Peterborough at the weekend and that could be a sign of things to come if he continues to turn down offers from the Cottagers.

It clearly seems like a case of his head being turned by interest from all manner of clubs, and if he is going to go to a big one then Liverpool wouldn’t be the worst option.

He still lacks experience with just 12 league appearances for the club since May but he’s clearly a talent and if Liverpool do get their hands on him in January then it will be well worth it for them.