‘Premier League class’, ‘Unbelievable player’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans hail 24-year-old after narrow Preston North End victory

Ben Brereton Diaz was the man to step up for Blackburn Rovers once again as they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Lancashire rivals Preston North End yesterday afternoon, helping to solidify their top-six spot.

In a game that could have gone either way, a top-quality cross from Reda Khadra and bullet header from Brereton Diaz proved to be the difference between the two sides on the day, with Tony Mowbray’s men adapting well to torrid weather conditions at Ewood Park.

The 22-year-old’s latest goal takes his league tally for the season to a magnificent 17, placing himself just four adrift of Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic who has also been superb form this term.

However, it’s been a team effort from Mowbray’s side this season, shaking off their inexperience to put in mature performances and bouncing back extremely well from their 7-0 home defeat against the Cottagers last month.

Rovers are unbeaten in their five matches since tha torrid midweek eveninig, taking 13 points from a possible 15 during that run.

The key to their success has been their defence, keeping three consecutive clean sheets after yesterday’s match with centre-back Scott Wharton playing a major part in this and their recent form following his return from a year out with an Achilles injury.

How did the 24-year-old perform against his side’s local rivals though? We take a look at some of the Twitter responses from Blackburn fans to his display.

What a player. He’s come into the side this season after a long spell out with injured and he’s just been immense! The fact he’s a local lad is just a bonus 😍 https://t.co/W9yqk1Id6t — Callum Altimas (@CallumAltimas) December 4, 2021

A whole year out and straight back in the side like he never missed a beat… https://t.co/K54nTIqUMX — Mike Delap (@MikeyDelap) December 4, 2021

we’ve got the best centre halves in the league, our depth in some positions is brill https://t.co/Vt8dZxfLq7 — levi not kenny (@levihoyle_) December 4, 2021

One of our own 💙 he's pure class, buzzing he's on a long term deal with us — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) December 4, 2021

Unbelievable player — Finlay🌶🇨🇱 (@FMcKennaBRFC) December 4, 2021

This lad is Premier league class, what a defender he is — Matthew (@81roverCOYB) December 4, 2021

Immense 👌🏻👌🏻 — Matt Holden (@mattyholden) December 4, 2021