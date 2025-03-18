This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have endured a frustrating season so far, but one of Boro's bright spots has been Tommy Conway.

The 22-year-old Scotland international arrived at the Riverside Stadium in the summer, in a deal with Championship rivals Bristol City reportedly worth £4.5m.

A versatile forward, Conway has bagged 11 goals in 29 total appearances during his debut season on Teesside so far, despite dealing with an injury setback that sidelined him throughout the month of January.

However, with Emmanuel Latte Lath now gone, and with the loan signing of Kelechi Iheanacho yet to bear goalscoring fruit, the Scotsman looks set to be tasked with spearheading Middlesbrough's attack into the future.

"Excellent" - Tommy Conway's Middlesbrough impact outlined

We asked our Middlesbrough fan pundit, Jasper Hudson: 'Do you think Tommy Conway is going to be a Premier League player within the next few years? 11 goals in 28 Championship appearances in what has been an impressive debut season for Boro; what's he worth now given Boro spent £4.5m?'

Hudson said: "Tommy Conway's been excellent this season.

"Not just as a striker, but as a player and a person, understanding the fans, and he's definitely over the last few weeks when we've turned it around, made sure that he's been a part of that.

Tommy Conway's 24/25 Championship stats after 38 games - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Pass accuracy Goals per 90 Avg. match rating 28 11 1 87.9% 0.60 6.8/10

"He's got the players involved, and making sure that the players understand what it means to the fans as well, which in his first season is great to see.

"But as a player, he's been really good. I really like the way he plays, and I know a lot of the other fans do. He's a natural finisher, and he creates chances for himself as well.

"He's technically good, good finisher, and he's always in the right positions it seems. He's had a good season for us."

"No matter what" - Premier League claim made on Middlesbrough's Tommy Conway

Having now hit double-figure goals in his last two Championship seasons, with nine as a Bristol City player in the 2022/23 campaign, Conway has proven himself as being a top marksman at second tier level.

As such, there is naturally talk growing surrounding whether the Middlesbrough striker is ready to make the step-up to the Premier League. "He's not Premier League ready," Hudson continued.

"I think injuries halted a lot of his progress this season, but next year I expect him to be the starting striker for us no matter what. Whether we're in the Prem - which is unlikely at this point, but there's still a chance.

"But I think he'll be the starting striker for us in the Championship next season, and I think he'll go on to have another successful year and kick-on like Latte Lath did."