“Premier League bound in a few years” – Hull City fan pundit makes claim when offering thoughts on the club’s current ownership

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Having taken over the club in January, Acun Ilicali appears to have ambitious plans for Hull City.

Following some big recruitment in the summer with some eye-catching names arriving at the MKM Stadium, the results in the early stages of the season were bound to be mixed as the new players gelled, but the club have already achieved some eye-catching results.

Ahead of this weekend’s round of EFL fixtures, here at FLW, we’ve been asking our fan pundits for their thoughts on the current owners of their respective football clubs.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves whether or not he and Hull fans were happy with Acun Ilicali at the helm.

“Oh we’re more than happy with the current ownership of the club.” Ant told FLW.

“We had years of just complete disconnection between the club and the fans when the Allam’s were here and it’s well documented the fact that they used to just try and do things without really consulting the fans and would do it just because they’re wanted to rather than because it was for the good of the club or to Hull tradition and things.

“Acun Illicali’s come in and he’s really embraced the city, the fan base. He has encouraged so many fans to come back. I think we’ve got about 10,000 fans come back in the time between league games last season and the Sheffield United fixture that we’ve just had.

“He’s going into the pub with fans, drinking with them, he’s invested in the side heavily, he’s got a clear aim, he’s got ambition and he tried to hold on some of our best players unless the offer made sense or the player wanted to leave

“So, he’s got that balance. He’s got the best interest of the fans at heart, which is the most important thing.

“In terms of optimism for the future, it’s sky high at the minute where we can go with Acun at the helm

“It is, you know, pretty much Premier League bound in a few years if he continues investing in it the way he is.”

The Verdict

You can just sense the optimism in every word our fan pundit says here.

That optimism is more than justified, too, with Hull looking like a club that are really on the up.

There have been some excellent signings at the MKM Stadium this season and whilst it may take them time to gel, the club have still managed to start the season relatively strongly.

I have to agree that over the next year or two, the Tigers really are looking like one of the teams that could challenge for top six and maybe even promotion honours.