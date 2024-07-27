As Wayne Rooney continues to build his new-look Plymouth Argyle side for the season ahead, the Greens will be looking to add that extra bit of quality before the transfer window comes to an end.

The Devon outfit have had great joy in utilising the loan market to borrow the best young talent that Premier League clubs possess in recent seasons, with Finn Azaz and Kaine Kesler-Hayden shining at Home Park in the first half of last season.

With top flight clubs usually taking a look at their youngsters during the first half of pre-season, the addition of an aspiring young talent usually comes later in the transfer window, when the decision has been made about their future.

With that in mind, Argyle will be keeping tabs on a number of Premier League players in the coming weeks, with these four likely to pique their interest before the transfer window comes to a close.

Ash Phillips

He may not have been in the best of Argyle sides towards the back end of last season, but Ash Phillips played a major part in keeping the club in the division with his displays at the back.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee was a domineering presence alongside the likes of Lewis Gibson and Dan Scarr in the backline, with his physical presence giving the Greens further protection when they needed it most.

A heroic effort on the final day of the season to claim the 1-0 victory over Hull City to maintain Championship status typified Phillips’ performances in Green, as he put his body on the line to help his side claim the most valuable three points of the campaign.

Ashley Phillips club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers 14 0 0 Tottenham 0 0 0 Plymouth Argyle 20 0 1 As of 23rd July 2024

Given that it was his first real taste of professional football, the England youth international acquitted himself well while in Devon, and there wouldn’t be too many who would be disappointed with a repeat deal this summer.

With Rooney yet to add to his defensive ranks, Argyle could well be knocking on Spurs’ door again in the coming weeks, with an extra central defender needed to add depth in those positions.

Jayden Danns

Reports have come out recently linking Liverpool striker Jayden Danns with a move to Home Park.

The 18-year-old has impressed for the Reds’ development sides of late, as well as netting twice in a 3-0 victory over Southampton in the FA Cup in February.

He is a young player who knows where the back of the net is, and Argyle look to have made it their goal this summer to address their issues in the final third that blighted the second-half of the last campaign.

Having failed to score more than once in the last 12 matches of the season, the Pilgrims have added Muhamed Tijani, Ibrahim Cissoko and Darko Gyabi as attacking reinforcements for the season ahead, and Danns would add extra firepower if brought in.

The teenager seems to have the knack for being in the right place at the right time, and can sniff out opportunities at will, and his addition would go some way to showing that the Greens really mean business in the season ahead.

Carl Rushworth

This one depends on the situation regarding Michael Cooper this summer, with the Argyle number one potentially on the way out of Home Park after reportedly rejecting a contract extension with the club.

That deal is said to have made the shot-stopper the best paid player within the Pilgrims' ranks, but instead the 24-year-old has made up his mind that his future lies away from Devon in the long-term.

Despite Wayne Rooney being adamant that his shot-stopper is part of his plans for the season to come, there is always the possibility that a club comes in with an offer the Greens can't refuse, which will mean reinforcements will be needed.

In that case, Brighton and Hove Albion's custodian Carl Rushworth could be a more than capable replacement between the sticks, with the 23-year-old proving his capabilities with a number of Football League loans in the past.

After spells at Walsall and Lincoln City, the glovesman played every game for Swansea City in the second tier last season, and proved he has what it takes to play at the highest level, with his commanding presence and ability to play out from the back.

An injury to Albion 'keeper Bart Verbruggen could mean the Premier League side want to keep hold of their third choice goalkeeper for the time being, but once the Dutchman is back to full fitness, an enquiry of his services should be pursued if Cooper is about to set sail.

Callum Marshall

After the ill-fated tenure of Ian Foster last season, Rooney looks to be taking Argyle back to their old playing style, and that can only mean one thing: goals.

The Greens were constantly flooding forward and creating ample goalscoring opportunities during the first-half of the last campaign, before it all came tumbling down after Steven Schumacher’s departure for Stoke City.

But it looks like the Pilgrims have come full circle this summer, with some exciting additions in the attacking areas, and the arrival of Callum Marshall could add to that even further.

The West Ham United youth product seems to have that natural ability for finding the back of the net, having scored 16 goals in 12 appearances for the Hammers’ youth side in the previous campaign, and looks ready for a loan move away from the club to aid his development.

Argyle would be more than happy to take him off their hands for the next 12 months, with a player who can sniff out goals worth their weight in gold over the course of a Championship season.

Having had a fruitless spell at West Bromwich Albion during the second-half of the last campaign, Marshall will be eager to prove himself on the biggest stage, and Argyle could give him that chance next season, with all parties set to benefit.