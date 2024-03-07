Birmingham City have built up a reputation for producing top-level young talent from its academy in recent years, and yet another highly-rated prospect is now on the watchlist of some of the top clubs in England.

Premier League clubs interested in Birmingham City youngster Tobey Ugorji

According to Football Insider, a host of Premier League clubs are watching the progress of Birmingham under-16s striker Tobey Ugorji.

The outlet added that teams from France's top division - Ligue 1 - are also interested in the teenager.

The forward joined the Blues' academy back in 2016 and he has gone on to establish himself as one of the best products in the club's youth ranks.

For Birmingham's under-16s team this season, Ugorji has scored 26 goals and assisted a further 15 in 28 matches, showing himself to be one of the most prolific but also most creative forwards at his level.

Ugorji is eligible to represent either England or Nigeria, and if he carries on his current form there could be a decision to be made on that front in the future.

Birmingham City's recent history of producing top young talent

The club's catchment area for recruiting young talent will be so dense with emerging players that it would be hard for a team like Birmingham to not produce some brilliant players every now and then, but they've really stepped things up in recent years.

The two main candidates for youth players to have come through the system at St Andrew's are the Bellingham brothers - Jude and Jobe.

The former - and older of the two - was sold by the Blues to Borussia Dortmund for a reported £25 million in the summer of 2020 - that is the largest fee that the club has ever received for a player.

His shirt number - 22 - was retired in the aftermath of his move to Germany, and Blues ended up receiving at least £4.3 million in sell-on fees when he was bought by Real Madrid in the summer; where he has now established himself as one of the world's best at just 20 years of age.

His brother hasn't reached those peaks, but, to be fair, it would be unfair to expect that of him.

The 17-year-old, at the time, was sold to Sunderland in the summer for £3 million - he's been a bright spark at times for the Black Cats but there is plenty of development to come from the teenager.

Demarai Gray - the former Leicester City and Everton winger - was part of Birmingham's academy for a decade too, before joining the Foxes in 2016.

Birmingham must continue to take advantage of their fruitful academy

The youth system at St Andrew's is the tree - in this analogy - and every year it seems to be producing vibrant products that its owner can either sell on to increase the quality and capacity of what he can grow, or he can enjoy the fruits of his labour himself.

One way or the other, Birmingham have to get the most value out of all the top young players that they are producing.

Whether that be through selling them on for top fees, or using them in their team to improve on the pitch results, they need to maximise what they can do with these players whilst they have them.

For clubs in a similar position to the Blues, there's an inevitability that their young talent will soon be taken away by a richer team.

Birmingham may get to the level, eventually, where they have the pull to hold on to them, but being in 20th in the Championship and just a point above the relegation zone is never going to do much for that cause.

Jordan James and George Hall are the academy products that are starring at first-team level right now and have been linked with higher level clubs in recent times, and Ugorji - whilst no actual teams have been named as looking at the youngster - is the latest to attract attention for what he is doing in the Midlands.

If one of the real top English clubs comes in for the youngster though, then Birmingham are going to find it hard to keep hold of him - unless they can convince him that the pathway to first-team football will be best served at St. Andrew's.