Premier League and European transfer interest emerges in Huddersfield Town player

Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Colwill will be the subject of proposals from other sides in the summer amid an impressive spell at the John Smith’s Stadium this term, as per an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The centre-back has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Terriers during his time in West Yorkshire, making 25 league appearances and proving to be integral in guiding them into the promotion mix.

Playing his part in a side that have conceded a respectable 43 goals in 40 league matches, a rate that would have been less than a goal per game if they didn’t suffer a heavy 5-1 loss against Fulham in the early stages of the campaign, the 19-year-old will be extremely pleased with his efforts.

Leicester City were one side previously linked with his services back in the January window, though a winter move always looked unlikely with the defender set to spend the remainder of the campaign under the guidance of Carlos Corberan.

The second-tier side will be powerless to stop approaches for the teenager in the summer though, with Colwill set to return to parent club Chelsea as he looks to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans.

He may not get the chance to shine at Stamford Bridge though, with other sides in the Premier League and from across Europe thought to be weighing up a move for the central defender.

They face the prospect of having to fork out a sizeable transfer fee though, with his deal in the English capital not expiring until the summer of 2025.

The Verdict:

Colwill is a player definitely worth looking at and if he can’t guarantee himself regular playing time at Stamford Bridge, he should follow Fikayo Tomori’s footsteps in joining a different club.

Whether he should go to a club in Europe will depend on how willing he is to move away from England – but he should be open to a move abroad if he feels ready to take the step away from his home nation.

First-team football has to be the priority over his lifestyle if he is to fulfil his potential and he certainly seems to be professional enough to keep his head down, with this experience in the second tier going a long way in aiding his development.

Tomori was one man who certainly benefitted from his temporary stay at Derby County during the 2018/19 campaign – but found his game time at the Blues limited and had to accept that he wouldn’t be able to develop as much as he could at Stamford Bridge.

And you could see the same happening with the 19-year-old, especially with Malang Sarr, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah all available as centre-back options at this stage.

You would back at least a couple of those to leave in the summer though, potentially opening up an opportunity for Colwill.