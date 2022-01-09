Premier League and Belgian club join Nottingham Forest, Celtic in transfer race for Derby County man

There is understood to be growing interest in Derby County youngster Lee Buchanan, with more clubs joining the race for his signature, according to DerbyshireLive.

The Rams’ bitter rivals Nottingham Forest had bids rejected for the left-back in the summer and they are believed to be interested in making a renewed play for him this month, per The Sun.

Buchanan has also been linked to both West Ham and Celtic in recent months and their interest has apparently returned but now there are new clubs in the race.

As reported by DerbyshireLive, Watford are now in the hunt for Buchanan – even though they’ve just snapped up a left-back in the form of OGC Nice’s Hassane Kamara.

And added to the list of teams watching the 21-year-old’s situation closely is Belgian top flight outfit Cercle Brugge, who currently sit in 11th position out of 18 in the Pro League.

Derby are already thought to have rejected bids for Buchanan this month, per The Telegraph’s John Percy, but administrators Quantuma have not ruled out any sale this month with a takeover of the club still not close to being done.

The Verdict

Derby’s hottest prospects are bound to be vulnerable to transfer bids this month due to the uncertain nature of the club’s future.

And considering he already has plenty of Championship experience it’s no surprise to see Buchanan wanted by a host of big clubs from other leagues.

County are in a strong position though in terms of the defender’s contract but you have to believe that Quantuma are confident of securing a takeover soon – perhaps from Mike Ashley – and that would mean players wouldn’t have to be cashed in on.

That would have to be done soon though and it’s important that the likes of Buchanan, Jason Knight and Max Bird all remain to strengthen their slim chances of survival.