It is "bizarre" that Everton signed Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United in the summer transfer window, rather than simply buying him permanently.

That's according to one Premier League agent, via The Athletic, who has suggested the Toffees should be purchasing players rather than loaning them from clubs in a lower division.

What are the details behind Harrison's loan move from Leeds to Everton?

Following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, a large number of players departed their squad over the course of the summer transfer window.

One of those was Harrison, who completed a season-long loan move to Everton from Leeds on the 14th August.

At the time, it was reported that the deal does not include an option to buy the winger, who apparently also had interest from Aston Villa, for the Goodison Park club.

However, it is thought that Leeds have included an option to recall Harrison to Elland Road early from his loan spell on Merseyside, should they wish to do so.

Now it seems as though the structure of the deal put together by Everton to bring to Elland Road, has raised a few eyebrows behind the scenes in the footballing world.

What has the agent had to say about Harrison to Everton?

With the summer transfer window having now closed, The Athletic has put together a piece with a number of Premier League agents, discussing which top-flight club had the worst transfer window.

One of those in contention for that tag was Everton, with the signing of Harrison, and the details behind it, seemingly something of a talking point when it came to their business.

Speaking about the Toffees exploits in the transfer market over the course of the summer, one agent was quoted by The Athletic as saying: "Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds — I do think he’s a good player, but it’s a bit bizarre that you’re loaning a player ‘up’. You’d think Everton would be buying.”

How has Harrison fared at Everton so far?

It has been a slow start to life as an Everton player for the on loan Leeds United winger following that move.

Harrison arrived at Goodison Park with a hip injury, and is therefore yet to make his debut for Sean Dyche's side.

However, the 26-year-old ought to now be closing in on a return from injury, as he looks to get back playing Premier League football.

With Everton currently 18th in the Premier League table with just one point from their opening four league games, Harrison may have something of a challenge on his hands to help keep the club in the top-flight this season.

Should Everton have bought Harrison instead of loaning him?

There is certainly an argument that Everton should have signed Harrison permanently rather than on loan.

It is unusual to see clubs loaning players from teams in the division below, and a purchase would have sent out a stronger message of intent from the Goodison Park club.

Indeed, it would also have ensured they secured the services of a very useful player on a long term basis, which could have made him an important signing.

However, Harrison only signed a new five-year contract with Leeds back in April, so it is likely he would not have been cheap, so it may have been a financial risk for Everton given how close they have been to relegation in recent years, and may be again in the coming campaign.