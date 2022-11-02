Preferred bidder named for CBS Arena sale amid Coventry City uncertainty

A preferred bidder for Coventry City’s home ground has been found following recent uncertainty surrounding the CBS Arena.

The companies that run the stadium have confirmed that a preferred bidder has been found following their application to the Court of Companies to be placed in administration.

According to Coventry Live, Mike Ashley is the man behind the bid as they look to sell the stadium.

The venue will continue to trade as normal, following doubts over whether the Sky Blues could host their midweek Championship game against Blackburn Rovers earlier this week.

A statement from Arena Coventry Limited confirmed the move into administration, but clarified the situation surrounding the availability of the stadium over the coming weeks.

“Arena Coventry Limited (ACL), Arena Coventry (2006) Limited and IEC Experience Limited have confirmed that they have applied to the Court for the Companies to be placed in administration,” wrote ACL, via Coventry Live.

“We anticipate that the administration orders will be made in the forthcoming weeks.

“The Companies and the proposed administrators from FRP Advisory have run an accelerated sales process to sell the business and assets of the Companies and have identified a preferred bidder.

“The Arena will continue to trade as normal.

“We would like to thank all the working parties involved in helping the Companies get to this stage and we are delighted that the doors will remain open to this flagship venue.”

This development comes following victory on Tuesday night for Mark Robins’ side in the stadium in question.

The win over Rovers came courtesy of a first-half strike from Jamie Allen and moved the team out of the relegation zone.

Robins’ team are now 19th in the Championship table ahead of tonight’s fixtures.

Up next for Coventry is a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford on 5 November.

The Verdict

This situation is far from ideal for Coventry, but Robins will be glad to find the stadium is available for use for the team’s final two home games before the break.

There is no doubt that this kind of uncertainty can be very disruptive to the team, which is why Tuesday’s win could prove so important.

The squad has performed well in recent weeks following a difficult start, and can now set their sights on climbing towards the top half of the table.

The team still has games in hand over its rivals in the division, so could yet still have a role to play in the promotion race if they can sustain their good form.