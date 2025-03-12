This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Charlton Athletic youngster Thierry Small has impressed in an unfamiliar role during the Addicks' excellent run of form in League One.

Nathan Jones' side extended their unbeaten run to five games with a win away at Crawley Town on Tuesday night, and they have now only lost twice in their last 19 League One outings.

Small, who has played as a full-back or a wing-back on the left-hand side for the majority of his career so far, has been operating on the opposite flank and had a license to get forward in recent months, which has been a key factor in Charlton's improved form.

He scored the only goal of the game during the hard-fought victory over Crawley with a right-footed effort which Jojo Wollacott was unable to keep out.

The 20-year-old's pace and trickery has caused many problems for opposing defences, and with Tyreece Campbell posing a similar threat on the other side of the pitch, the Addicks have looked dangerous in wide areas, which was not always the case before Jones experimented with Small in his new position.

However, the former Everton and Southampton man is out of contract in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether he will extend his stay in SE7.

Thierry Small urged to stay at Charlton Athletic

We asked our Charlton fan pundit, Emma Harknett, which player she feels is most likely to leave in the summer and whether she thinks they will be missed at The Valley.

"I will say Thierry Small," Emma said.

"That is purely because he has been offered a new contract, which he has not signed, and that was offered quite a while ago.

"It is a real shame with Thierry, because he is a real, real raw talent and the fans absolutely love him.

"We sing his name every single week. He is a really quick, fast, talented, skilful player, but he is not the finished product.

"He is very underdeveloped, in my opinion. He needs a lot more development and support. I think he has got bits of his game that are missing, like his end product is really lacking in some areas - his crosses are often over hit, or they go out of play.

Thierry Small's 2024/25 stats in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 37 2 4

"I think he should stay with us to develop further, but I can see him leaving because I think there has been interest from the Championship and maybe higher than that.

"Hopefully, if we do get promoted, with us obviously looking to cement our play-off place now, there is a chance he may stay, but I can see him going in the summer.

"I think he will really be missed by the fan base and he will be really hard to replace as well."

Thierry Small has attracted transfer interest

Small impressed against Championship opposition during Charlton's FA Cup defeat against Preston North End at Deepdale in January.

A couple of weeks later, journalist Alan Nixon reported that Preston were interested in signing the wideman.

That was not the first time Small has been linked with a move away from The Valley, as he was reportedly the subject of interest from Derby County last summer, while Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur were also named as potential suitors.

Small discussed his Charlton future towards the end of the January transfer window in an interview with London News Online.

"I would love to stay," Small said.

"It’s one of the best spells in my career so far. I’m still learning and I’m grateful to the manager for having faith in me and pushing me to help me do well."

Despite Small's apparent desire to extend his stay at Charlton, he has not yet signed a new contract, so it remains to be seen whether his long-term future lies at The Valley.