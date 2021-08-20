Prediction issued on West Brom’s clash with Blackburn at Ewood Park

EFL expert David Prutton has issued his prediction on West Bromwich Albion’s clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday, forecasting a 3-1 win for the Baggies.

Albion produced their most impressive performance of the Valerien Ismael reign in midweek as they hammered Sheffield United, a side many tipped for promotion ahead of the season, 4-0 at the Hawthorns.

The league leaders will be hoping to carry their momentum with them on the road as they travel to the North West to take on Blackburn.

Tony Mowbray’s side are likely to be high on confidence themselves due to their unbeaten start to the campaign.

With seven from three games, Rovers are level on points with the Baggies and only below them in the table on goal difference.

However, Prutton has suggested that they will come unstuck when they host Albion on Saturday and, on the Sky Sports website, predicted the visitors will come away with a 3-1 win.

The Verdict

Albion will head into this game as favourites and for good reason as they’ve been a lot more convincing than their hosts in the first few weeks of the season.

Mowbray deserves a huge amount of credit for grinding out results with what is a fairly thin and limited squad, though, and they could well prove more of a problem for the Baggies than many are predicting.

That said, it’s hard to look past another win for the visitors on the back of a destructive display in midweek.

A victory would surely see them extend their lead at the top of the Championship, while Rovers would likely slide down the table and out of the top six.

This is Blackburn’s first game against one of the division’s big guns this term and it’s going to be very interesting to see how they fare.