Highlights Leeds needs a win to stay in promotion contention, putting pressure on Ipswich for a stumble.

Prutton predicts Leeds to triumph over Southampton 1-0 in a crucial match for promotion.

Ipswich's steady performance puts the pressure on Leeds, who face an out-of-form Southampton.

David Prutton has issued his scoreline prediction for Leeds United’s final game of the regular season.

The Whites will be heading for the play-offs if they fail to beat Southampton on Saturday.

Only a victory can take Daniel Farke’s side above second place Ipswich Town, who also need to lose to open the door to the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds’ superior goal difference will see them ahead of the Tractor Boys if they finish level on points.

However, there are three points separating the two clubs going into this weekend’s final round of fixtures.

David Prutton predicts Leeds v Southampton

Prutton has predicted Leeds to play their part in ensuring this promotion battle goes down to the very last moment of the campaign.

He claimed the 4-0 loss to QPR last week was a stumble at the worst possible moment, but expects Farke’s team to get all three points against the Saints.

“A terrible performance at the worst possible time, wasn’t it?” said Prutton, via the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast.

“It was that chance to really put pressure on Ipswich.

“Ipswich then went to Hull City with a little spring in their step, avoided defeat and then won against Coventry during the week.

“I’ll be intrigued to see what the atmosphere is like at Elland Road because if Ipwsich lose and Leeds win, that goal difference is what would take them up.

“However, we’ve not bet against Ipswich at all this season, it’s an unfortunate stumble at the most important time for Leeds.

“I think Leeds beat Southampton 1-0.”

Southampton were also in the mix for automatic promotion, but their poor form in recent weeks saw them fall out of contention.

The Saints are still fourth in the table, and will be competing in the play-offs with one of Leeds or Ipswich.

Leeds United's promotion permutation

If Leeds fail to overcome the gap to second, then they will be in the post-season promotion shootout.

The 4-0 defeat to QPR last weekend took the club’s fate out of their own hands, with Kieran McKenna’s team earning the points they needed to put themselves in the driving seat.

Their 2-1 win over Coventry midweek means that the Suffolk outfit now needs just one point from their game against Huddersfield Town to secure a place in the Premier League.

The final round of games all get underway at the same time on Saturday, with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Leeds can only focus on themselves

Leeds face an out-of-form Southampton in a game they absolutely have to win, but the pressure will all be on Ipswich.

The Saints will not be motivated to play the role of spoiler because their focus will surely be on remaining well rested for the play-offs.

That should make this a fairly winnable fixture for Leeds, which is all they can really focus on at this stage after results went against them midweek.

Farke’s team has to make sure they are in the position to take advantage of any potential slip up from Ipswich, and the only way to do that is by winning on Saturday.