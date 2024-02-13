Highlights Ipswich Town has fallen behind in the race for automatic promotion in the Championship due to a recent run of poor form.

David Prutton predicts a 1-1 draw between Millwall and Ipswich, highlighting the need for Millwall to start earning points.

The upcoming match between Millwall and Ipswich is crucial for both teams, with Millwall fighting against relegation and Ipswich needing a win to keep their top two hopes alive.

Kieran McKenna’s side held a commanding lead over both Leeds United and Southampton prior to the turn of the year.

However, a run of just one win in their last nine league games has seen them fall behind both in the table.

A 2-2 draw last weekend against West Brom saw them lose even further ground, with the gap to second now four points.

They will be hoping to get back to winning ways this midweek when they travel to London to take on Millwall at the Den on Wednesday night.

Prutton predicts Millwall vs Ipswich Town

David Prutton is predicting another difficult evening for the Tractor Boys, expecting a 1-1 draw between these two teams.

He believes the performance from Joe Edwards’ side last weekend showed positive signs, and that they can take a result from the promotion-chasing side.

“You saw some good signs from Millwall at Coventry on Sunday, but once they conceded the equaliser you just knew what was coming,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“They need to start getting points on the board because now it’s just one from their last five games.

“Ipswich are still within touching distance of Southampton, but just one win from nine games means any more slips and their top-two hopes will be all but over.

“I think this could be another dip.”

Millwall have not won any of their last five league games, losing four, with their last victory coming on 1 January away to Bristol City.

The Lions have struggled to maintain their competitive level from last year, in which the team competed for a play-off place.

Gary Rowett led the side to an eighth place finish, but they are currently 14 points adrift of the top six.

Millwall league position

Millwall are 18th in the table, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Edwards will need to start turning around the club’s results soon, otherwise his position could be in danger after just a few months in the dugout.

Meanwhile, McKenna will be hoping he can lead Ipswich back to winning ways after a significant dip in form.

Another poor result on Wednesday could spell the end of their automatic promotion hopes given the consistency of both Southampton and Leeds.

The two teams meet at the Den in an 8pm kick-off.

Crunch clash at the Den

This is a must win game for both sides for very different reasons given their current form.

Millwall are in danger of sliding into the relegation zone, so need a big result to try and create a buffer to the bottom three.

A win over Ipswich would also be a real confidence-booster, and could be what Edwards needs to prevent his position from becoming untenable.

But if the Suffolk outfit lose here, then they could probably forget about earning a top two spot this season, which could be a big psychological blow this early in the campaign.

That puts a lot of pressure on both sides, which could lead to an exciting clash.