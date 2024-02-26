Highlights Southampton's promotion hopes took a hit with a 2-1 loss to Millwall, now five points behind the top two.

Southampton’s automatic promotion hopes took a dent last weekend with a 2-1 loss at home to Millwall.

Goals from Japhet Tanganga and Zian Flemming proved enough for the Lions to earn all three points at St. Mary’s, leaving Russell Martin’s side five points adrift of the top two.

The FA Cup will provide a welcome distraction this midweek, as the Saints visit Anfield to take on EFL Cup winners Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is coming into the game off the back of their Wembley Stadium triumph on Sunday in which a late Virgil van Dijk extra time winner sealed a 10th League Cup for the Reds.

They will be aiming to win a domestic cup double again this year, having achieved the feat as recently as 2022, and victory on Wednesday will earn them a place in the quarter-final stages.

Alan Smith gives Liverpool v Southampton prediction

Alan Smith expects Southampton to struggle to impose their possession-based style of play on Liverpool this Wednesday.

While he has praised the club’s efforts in the Championship, he has predicted a home win for the Premier League side.

“Southampton have been another huge story in the Championship, and they love the possession-based game,” said Smith.

“But, having said that, they might find it quite difficult to get the ball against Liverpool in the first place!

“I’m sure Klopp will change some things up as they’re dealing with injury problems, but he’s got good quality in depth, so should they concentrate on the day, they should win that – but I think it might be close.”

Liverpool will be without a number of key players in their squad against Southampton, including Ryan Gravenberch after he was substituted in Sunday’s cup win.

Trent Alexander Arnold, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota will also be absent, but Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai may make their return to the side.

Meanwhile, Southampton will be without Ryan Fraser (knee), David Brooks (cup-tied), Ross Stewart (hamstring) and Juan Larios (hamstring).

Southampton’s recent record vs Liverpool

Southampton's record vs Liverpool - last 5 games (per 11v11.com) Date (Home or Away) Result Competition 28/05/2023 (H) 4-4 Premier League 12/11/2022 (A) 3-1 loss Premier League 17/05/2022 (H) 2-1 loss Premier League 27/11/2021 (H) 4-0 loss Premier League 08/05/2021 (A) 2-0 loss Premier League

Given both clubs’ important league hopes, we could see several changes to either side on Wednesday night.

Southampton will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they face Birmingham City on 2 March, so could rest key players for the trip to Anfield.

The Saints have lost four of their last five meetings with Jurgen Klopp’s team, but their last clash proved an entertaining 4-4 draw at the end of the previous campaign.

This game gets underway at 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Southampton must now focus on the league

When the Saints earned progression to the fifth round they were in a more comfortable position in the league, and their form was stellar.

But it has gone pear-shaped since then, and perhaps the cup is now a distraction too many for Martin’s side.

While a quarter-final berth would be quite exciting, a win at Anfield will prove incredibly tricky and may not be worth risking injuries to key players.

A Livrepool win is definitely the expected outcome, but perhaps Southampton can spring a surprise after the Premier League side’s cup triumph last weekend.