Stoke City face a tough few months ahead as they battle to preserve their Championship status for another season, but despite their struggles so far, the Potters do boast some standout second-tier players that are sure to garner interest in the summer window.

Boss Mark Robins has now had nearly six weeks to assess his squad and make adjustments in the winter window, and will feel relatively pleased at the pool of players he has to pick from, from now until May.

Stoke's season has been turbulent, to say the least, up to now, but some stability and consistency should see them over the line in terms of the relegation battle, and with that out of the way, their focus will be on another important summer of transfer business.

Robins will want to keep his best performers ahead of a hopefully fruitful 2025/26 campaign, but here at FLW, we have picked out three Stoke players who could attract serious transfer interest this summer, and the potential fee that the club could realistically demand for their respective services.

Viktor Johansson - £12m

Johansson was impressive in his four years with Rotherham United, as he helped them win promotion to the Championship in 2022 and then won their Player of the Year award for 2022/23, and so it did not come as a surprise to see a real transfer battle commence for his signature upon their relegation in May.

The 26-year-old made the move to Stoke that same month for the up-front £750,000 fee, and has seen his performances go up another notch at the bet365 Stadium this term under three different managers so far.

Johansson has undoubtedly been the Potters' best performer this season, and his brilliant saves week-in, week-out have kept them in games and allowed the team to stay out of the relegation places during their nine-game winless run under now-sacked boss Narcis Pelach. He is already a shoo-in for the club's Player of the Season award, regardless of what happens between now and May.

He has also had his role made harder by the constant rotation that has occurred in Stoke's backline, while he has even donned the captain's armband in recent weeks under new boss Robins, in the absence of the injured Ben Gibson, which shows just how immediately he has commanded respect from all at the club.

The Swedish international's expected goals prevented has consistently been the best among all goalkeepers in the second-tier this term, and so keeping hold of him in January was absolutely key, and any potential offers in the summer window must be knocked back.

With that said, if he was to attract transfer interest ahead of next term, which certainly seems likely, then Stoke would likely demand a sizeable fee of around £12m to prise him from the bet365 Stadium.

Million Manhoef - £10m

Million Manhoef has been one of Stoke's key players since his arrival from Eredivisie outfit Vitesse last January, and while he is currently in the midst of rehab from a serious knee injury, his ability and talent at this level has been very clear to see over the previous 12 months.

Manhoef quickly became one of the Potters', and the Championship's, most exciting wingers in 2023/24 as he registered four goals and an assist in 14 games and played a key role in their eventually successful bid to avoid relegation to League One.

He was linked with a potential move away throughout the summer, but Stoke were not set to let him depart easily, though, and reports stated that they wanted upwards of £10m for his services amid apparent interest from fellow Championship side Leeds United.

The Dutchman's good performances have continued this term, after he remained at the bet365 Stadium despite that interest, and he had registered five goals and two assists in 24 appearances before he suffered medial collateral ligament damage against Cardiff City in mid-December and was ruled out for up to three months.

Million Manhoef Stoke City statistics Appearances 38 Starts 30 Goals 9 Assists 3 Stats Correct As Of February 11, 2025

It has been pretty clear just how important he is to Stoke's forward play in his absence, with the club now one of the lowest scorers in the Championship this season, and as he nears a return from injury soon, it would be a shock to see them let him leave this summer for anything less than what they reportedly demanded last year.

Wouter Burger - £8m

Wouter Burger has been an important figure in Stoke's midfield since his arrival from Basel for a reported fee of £4.3m in August 2023, and despite some dips in form over the last 12 months, he is still a valuable asset who would surely command a decent figure if a club were to be interested in his signature.

Burger played European football in Basel and featured for all of the Netherlands' youth sides from U15 to U21 while long being highly rated in his native country, so his move to Stoke raised some eyebrows as a potentially huge coup for the club.

That was proven correct in his stellar debut campaign at the bet365 Stadium, where he registered four goals and four assists in 41 games in all competitions and impressed with his mature, imposing presence in the middle of the park. He was only very narrowly beaten to the club's Player of the Season award by Bae Jun-ho.

According to TEAMtalk, the Dutch youth international was of interest to Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United last summer, as a result of his impressive form, but a reportedly demanded fee of around £12m was enough to put potential suitors off a move.

Much like the rest of his teammates, Burger has struggled slightly this term due to managerial unstability, but at 23-years-old, he is undoubtedly still one of Stoke's main financial assets and best players when on form.

It was a surprise, then, to see him close to a move to Danish side FC Midtjylland at the end of the recent January window, with the transfer reportedly all but done on Deadline Day, but the Potters then stopped negotiations because they were unable to find a replacement for him so late on.

It was unclear how much Midtjylland had offered for his services ahead of that potential switch, but it would surely have been a decent bit more than the £4.3m that Stoke paid over 18 months ago. Given what the Potters supposedly wanted for his services last summer, around £8m would likely be enough for him to leave the bet365 Stadium ahead of next season.