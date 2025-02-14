Coventry City are in much more consistent form under Frank Lampard and have every chance of making the play-offs, with promotion perhaps the only way of retaining their best players.

The final months of the season, now that the transfer window has closed, will be crucial in securing a place in the top six for Lampard and co, with Cov tipped by many to do so at the start of the campaign under the tutelage of Mark Robins.

It was a quiet window compared to most of the Championship, but Lampard got his man in the form of Swansea City's metronomic midfielder Matt Grimes, and he'll be hopeful of welcoming back some of his long-term injured players in the meantime.

For many, Coventry's play-off hopes had been written off before their recent winning run, which could lead to numerous departures from the playing squad in the summer, which is one still stacked with talent and quality.

Many of them may be of interest to Premier League and other top-flight sides this summer. Here, we have decided to take a look at which players are most likely to garner serious interest this summer and how much they may cost.

Jack Rudoni: £12 million

Jack Rudoni has proven to be more of a creative influence for Coventry City than most fans perhaps expected following his summer move from Huddersfield Town.

On paper, it looked like a relative bargain deal, with Nick Mashiter of the BBC reporting a figure far lower than the initial reports of between £5 and £10 million. The initial fee for Rudoni will be around £3.6 million - £3.8 million with a "few add-ons".

The Sky Blues have been one of the more open and entertaining sides to watch in the Championship under Robins and Lampard, as they've become one of the more effective counter-attacking sides in the second tier.

Getting output from midfield was always going to be a feature of his game this term but many perhaps weren't expecting the midfielder to be quite as proficient at generating chances as he has been.

According to FotMob, Rudoni has created 60 chances, which places him sixth in the overall league standings so far, with only Giorgi Chakvetadze (62) and Finn Azaz (62) ahead of him.

They could cash in this summer for a much higher price for the 23-year-old, having developed well and proven himself in a better side higher up the division. Coventry could demand in excess of £10 million for one of their best and most consistent players this term.

Haji Wright: £15 million

They reportedly paid a fee of around £7.7million to lure the USMNT international away from Turkish outfit Antalyaspor, though that isn't a surprise, considering the player's quality.

Despite a slow start to the season for Coventry, one thing had not changed during the first half of the campaign, and that is Haji Wright scoring goals. Last season, he hit 19 goals in all competitions and assisted a further eight, so the expectation was that he would carry that form into this season.

So far, he has done exactly that, having scored seven goals in his first 11 league starts of the season, regardless of the campaign as a whole for Coventry up to that point. They have improved in his absence, but Wright is only likely to help continue their upward momentum when he comes back into the team.

Haji Wright's Coventry City stats - As per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 67 26 9 Stats Correct As Of February 14, 2025

Wright has spent the last few months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, but it is only natural that clubs will be taking an interest in such a powerful and clinical forward, while Lampard must do everything he can to keep hold of him for the long-term.

It's plausible that he could command a large fee, given the versatility of his profile as a powerful and athletic forward. Despite the fact he turns 27 between now and the end of the campaign, Wright is one of the club's biggest assets.

Ben Sheaf: £10 million

It's fair to say Ben Sheaf enjoyed a fantastic 2023/24 campaign for City, and he often wore the captain's armband and was a hugely reliable figure in the middle of the park under Robins.

Sheaf played a vital role in their big FA Cup run, and as a result even attracted interest from their semi-final opponents, Manchester United. That said, 2024/25 has been more difficult for him thus far, but the player's quality is undeniable.

As well as that interest from the Red Devils, clubs such as Fulham and Ipswich were linked with the midfielder in the summer, who was said to have a value of around £10 million. There is no reason to think that Coventry wouldn't look for a similar fee this summer, if not a touch more.

Nothing materialised then, but it is highly likely that Sheaf will once again attract interest in the summer. He remains a vital player for Coventry at the heart of their engine room, and, at the age of 26, he is coming into his prime years. In many ways he is a Premier League player in waiting.

Milan van Ewijk: £10 million

Another key player for Coventry who the club could receive bids for in the summer is Milan Van Ewijk, who is one of the best right-backs in the division.

Like Sheaf, the full-back looks likely to be a big part of Lampard's plans moving forward, unless a bid comes in that's just too good to refuse this summer. Especially with the full-back's raw athleticism and energy hard to ignore.

Van Ewijk has dominated the right flank for Coventry for the last year and a half, and has established himself as one of the best right-sided players in the Championship, thanks to his all-round abilities and lightning-quick pace.

The Dutchman's work in both defence and attack makes him an incredibly unique footballer, and one that will no doubt be highly rated by a number of clubs elsewhere.

He has not been explicitly linked with anyone recently, but the club must see keeping van Ewijk on the books as a priority this summer, although bids over £10 million would likely tempt Cov in rebuilding the side in other areas of the pitch.