Given the size of the club, Watford's policy when it comes to moving players on from Vicarage Road tends to be a sensible one.

Indeed, the ideal path for the Hornets is to sign a hidden gem on the cheap, give them the platform to show their ability, and then sell them on for big profit.

We saw the Pozzo family do it time and time again at Udinese prior to their arrival at Watford, and since taking over the Hornets, Gino Pozzo has kept that philosophy.

For example, in recent seasons, big sums have been fetched for the likes of Joao Pedro, Richarlison, Luis Suarez, Pervis Estupinan, Dodi Lukebakio, etc - the list goes on.

With two high profile departures this summer in Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, below, we thought we'd try and predict the next two players to leave Vicarage Road for a substantial fee.

We may not be talking Joao Pedro money, but we think these two players could go for eight-figure sums in the not too distant future.

Imran Louza

One player we think could potentially be one of the next big money departures from Vicarage Road is Moroccan international midfielder Imran Louza.

With Sarr and Joao Pedro gone, Louza is now arguably the Hornets' most prized asset, with the club having forked out a reported fee of £10 million for his signature back in 2021.

So why is Louza on this list? Well, with Watford in somewhat of a transitional season, it looks unlikely that the Hornets are going to be troubling the promotion race.

That would condemn the club to a third consecutive season in the Championship, and if that is the case, I just cannot see Louza remaining at Vicarage Road once again.

Last season he was injured for the most part, but the Moroccan has struggled to find consistency in his performances in WD18 and it could be argued that due to his slight frame, the Championship is not the ideal league for him to showcase his excellent technical ability.

As such, next summer, a return to Europe, such as the French or Italian top-flights , would not be a total surprise.

If that were to happen, one assumes Watford would want to at least recoup the fee they paid for Louza just a couple of years ago.

Yaser Asprilla

Another player currently on the books at Watford that we think could go for big money is Yaser Asprilla.

The exciting Colombian teenager looks to be the next in line to the list of gems stated above who have been signed for a modest fee and eventually go on to be sold for millions.

Indeed, Asprilla joined the Hornets from Colombian side Envigado for a reported fee of £2.5 million and given the talent he has, should move on for far far more than the club paid.

Don't get us wrong, Asprilla is not necessarily on the verge of that move just yet, with some consistency to be made and improvements to be found. However, his talent and ability to change the game when coming off the bench recently has been clear for all to see.

This past summer, there were even rumours that the likes of Newcastle United and Brighton were sniffing around for his signature.