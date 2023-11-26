Highlights West Brom is currently in a battle for a Championship play-off spot and manager Carlos Corberan wants to fine-tune the squad in the January transfer window for a shot at promotion.

The January transfer window looks as though it will be a rather important one for West Bromwich Albion.

Currently, the Baggies are involved in a battle for a place in the Championship play-off spot, which would, of course, give them a shot at promotion back to the Premier League.

As a result, manager Carlos Corberan will no doubt be keen to see his squad fine-tuned in the January transfer window, to give them the best possible chance of securing that return to the top-flight.

However, reports earlier in the year suggested West Brom are currently looking for new owners, to avoid the prospect of a firesale in January in order to raise funds.

While it has since been claimed that talks over a purchase of the club are ongoing with more than one interested party, no deal has yet been confirmed.

Consequently, it may be the case that the possibility of the Baggies being forced to sell to buy when the market opens again at the turn of the year, is increasing as that point gets over closer.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three players who we think could be set to leave West Brom in January - either permanently or on loan - right here.

1 Caleb Taylor

Having come through the academy ranks with West Brom, Taylor made his first three senior appearances for the club during the 2021/22 campaign.

Last season then saw the defender get his first taste of regular first-team football when he made a total of 49 appearances while on loan at League One side Cheltenham Town, although he is yet to kick on from that during the current campaign.

The 20-year-old has made just two first-team appearances for the Baggies this season, with his only Championship outing coming as a late substitute in the win over QPR, meaning another loan spell that allows him to get the sort of game he enjoyed at Cheltenham, could make sense.

Caleb Taylor senior career (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 West Brom 2 0 0 2022/23 Cheltenham Town (on loan) 49 2 1 2021/22 West Brom 3 0 0 As of 23rd November 2023

2 Tom Fellows

Fellows is another to have come through the youth ranks with the Baggies, and is now catching the eye elsewhere after some impressive outings for Corberan's side.

Recent reports from The Daily Mail have claimed that Leicester City and Southampton are keen on the midfielder, while Football Insider has reported that Bundesliga duo Werder Bremen and Augsburg are plotting moves for the 20-year-old.

West Brom are said to be working on a new contract for Fellows to ward off that interest, but if they are unable to secure an agreement, then with his current deal expiring in the summer, they could arguably be forced to cut their losses with a sale in January.

3 Bradon Thomas-Asante

Thomas-Asante joined West Brom from Salford City last summer and has since become a useful source of goals for the club in attack.

That has already attracted attention from elsewhere in the Championship, with Stoke City reported to have had multiple bids, one of which was thought to be worth £2 million, for the striker rejected in the summer.

However, the Potters have since suffered from a lack of goals from centre-forward over the course of this season, meaning it may be no surprise if they do try again for Thomas-Asante in January, at which point you wonder whether the financial uncertainty around The Hawthorns could force West Brom to cash in.