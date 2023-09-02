Highlights Millwall's inconsistent start to the season has been overshadowed by the emergence of young players like Aidomo Emakhu and Romain Esse, who have contributed to key victories.

The victory against Stoke City has given hope that Millwall can turn their season around and make a serious play-off push.

Young defenders Alex Mitchell, Sashiel Adom-Malaki, and Chinwike Okoli have the potential to break into the first team and provide depth in Millwall's defensive lineup.

Millwall have made an inconsistent start to the new Championship season but a bright spark for the London club has been the emergence of a couple of young stars.

Pressure appeared to be building on manager Gary Rowett following a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Norwich City, but a 1-0 win against Rowett's former club Stoke City has provided hope that Millwall's season can get back on track.

The victory against Stoke was their first success since an opening day win at Middlesbrough, and similar wins are going to be needed if the Lions are going to mount a serious play-off charge this term.

Two of the stars of the season so far have been youngsters Aidomo Emakhu and Romain Esse.

They linked up for Millwall's winning goal at Middlesbrough with Irish forward Emakhu setting up London-born Esse to score his first senior goal.

Academy graduate Billy Mitchell has also established himself as a regular part of Rowett's first team, meaning a clear pathway does exist for young players to feature at the Den.

Here, Football League World takes a look at three players who could be set to become the next Millwall wonderkids to break into the first team.

Alex Mitchell

Millwall's style of play under Rowett means there is always room for another strapping centre-back in the squad, and in 21-year-old Mitchell they have exactly that.

The defender stands at 6ft 3 and has caught the eye with his aggression in challenges and physicality.

He won young player of the year during a loan spell at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership last season, building on promising spells at Bromley and Leyton Orient.

Mitchell made his Millwall debut in a Carabao Cup tie in 2021, but fans at the Den will have to wait a while longer before seeing him in action regularly.

After signing a new deal at the club this summer, the defender moved to League One Lincoln City on a season-long loan.

He has made one substitute appearance so far for the Imps, and will be hoping a solid season in the third tier can set him up to challenge for a place in the Millwall team next season.

With forwards Emakhu and Esse now regulars in the first team, it is perhaps no surprise that it is defensive options who are now most likely to follow them.

Sashiel Adom-Malaki

Adom-Malaki appears to be the closest to breaking into Rowett's thinking, having featured for the Lions throughout pre-season.

The left-back was a regular for the under-21's last season, helping them reach the play-off final of the Professional Development League.

Adom-Malaki was an unused substitute during the defeat at Carrow Road, and although he may have to wait for more first team action following Joe Bryan's return from injury, he will surely be involved again in the near future

Chinwike Okoli

Okoli is another defender who featured for the first team in pre-season, although it may be a while before he makes his full debut for Millwall.

The 19-year-old signed on a season-long loan at National League Bromley this summer, and has started all six games for the Ravens so far this term.

The centre-back even notched his first senior goal in a 2-2 draw at Rochdale, something that will surely have caught the eye of Rowett given the goal-scoring threat of many of his defenders.