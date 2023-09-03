Carlos Corberán will likely turn to the West Bromwich Albion academy to bolster his options for the forthcoming season.

Tensions regarding the current ownership at The Hawthorns are at an all-time high while financial restraints have resulted in a lack of maneuverability in the transfer market.

A clear emphasis has been placed on reducing the wage bill with several high-profile players departing to balance the books.

Dara O’Shea’s move to Burnley has brought in significant funds while experienced pros Jake Livermore, Karlan Grant, and Tom Rogic are all out of the picture as well.

With incomings few and far between, the academy will be the head coach’s next point of call to provide options all over the pitch.

A chance, therefore, for some of the club’s young stars to make their mark this season - FLW takes a look at the brightest talents the club has to offer.

Caleb Taylor

Taylor has been one to watch for the past couple of seasons after captaining the U21 side to Premier League Cup final success against rivals Wolves during the 2021/22 season while recording his first-team debut in an EFL Cup outing against Arsenal in the same season.

The 20-year-old enjoyed his first taste of regular senior football last term with a temporary switch to League One outfit Cheltenham Town.

He instantly became a regular in Gloucestershire, registering 45 league appearances as he established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the third tier.

The defender has since returned to the Black Country and has been introduced into the first-team picture, where he will compete against senior professionals Semi Ajayi, Cédric Kipré and Erik Pieters for the central defensive spots.

Age on his side, Taylor will be eager to stake his claim and become a long-term option to lead the backline for Albion.

Harry Whitwell

Whitwell was the shining light in Richard Beale’s U21 side last season at just 17-years-old.

The midfielder picked up the club’s Academy Player of the Season award for his efforts, recording 18 Premier League 2 appearances as he effortlessly made the step up the youth ranks.

The England U18 international is a long-term prospect for the Baggies, signing a contract last November until 2025 and was regularly involved in the club’s pre-season proceedings.

While a place in the first-team is unlikely to be imminent, if he continues to impress for the U21s he will leave the Spanish boss with a serious dilemma with limited quality options in central midfield.

Ethan Ingram

A lack of wing-back options in Corberán’s new back-three system paves the way for Ethan Ingram to assert himself.

The 20-year-old, who typically operates on the right-hand side of the defence, has found himself on the periphery for the past two seasons with first-team opportunities few and far between.

The England U20 international has represented his nation throughout various different age groups after impressing in the Premier League 2, playing 43 times across the previous two campaigns.

The youngster wrote his name in the history books in such time too, scoring the winning penalty in front of The Hawthorns faithful to clinch the Premier League Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Blessed with pace and attacking instinct, Ingram would be an intriguing option for the right wing-back slot and a worthy deputy to Darnell Furlong with funds unable to bolster the entire backline.

Like Taylor, he featured - and impressed - in the Stoke City affair in the cup while continuing to ply his trade at youth level.

Entering the final year of his contract, it is pivotal he makes the most of his albeit limited senior opportunities - a challenging feat as he looks to dislodge Furlong from his favoured position and impress not just at U21s level but also in the Championship.