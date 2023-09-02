Highlights Watford's lack of academy players breaking into the first team has been a long-standing criticism, but there is hope for the future.

Shaq Forde, Tobi Adeyemo, and Jack Grieves are three talented young players who have the potential to breakthrough into the first team.

A successful loan spell in lower leagues could be beneficial for these players' development before they make an impact at Vicarage Road.

Having spent six seasons in the Premier League, it has been a relatively successful last decade for Watford.

Despite that success, though, one criticism has always remained - the lack of academy players breaking through into the first team.

Although individuals have come in, made their debut and moved on since, it has been quite some time since a young player has come into the side and really established themselves in the team for a prolonged period.

Of course, in recent times, hope has been renewed, with Ryan Andrews and James Morris featuring regularly in the first team at present, whilst other young players at the club have shown glimpses of talent when given first team opportunities.

Whilst the term wonderkid might be a stretch, below, we've picked out three talented young players on Watford's books that we feel could breakthrough into the first team at Vicarage Road in the next season or two.

3 Shaq Forde

One player to keep an eye on moving forwards in terms of a breakthrough into the first team at Vicarage Road is forward Shaq Forde.

The 19-year-old has made a single senior appearance for the club, making his debut in the FA Cup in 2021/22.

However, more recently, he has been adding to his senior experience, with a loan spell at York in the National League last season yielding nine goals in 20 appearances.

This campaign, Forde has joined League One side Leyton Orient, and was on the scoresheet for the O's in his first league start for the club.

A successful season in League One would put Forde in with a real chance of a first team breakthrough at Vicarage Road.

2 Tobi Adeyemo

Another young forward to keep an eye on in the next year or two at Vicarage Road is Tobi Adeyemo.

The 18-year-old scored on his league debut for the Hornets last season, arguably only given a chance in the side due to an injury crisis at the club.

In total, Adeyemo has featured five times for the senior side, but his last involvement came in February.

The youngster signed his first professional contract with the club back in April, though, and he has looked like he could have a future at this level from the brief spells we have seen of him so far.

A loan move in the EFL would be ideal at some stage on his way to a potential Vicarage Road breakthrough.

1 Jack Grieves

Last but certainly not least, the third player to make this list and another youngster we predict could break through into the first team at Vicarage Road in the next season or two is Jack Grieves.

Like Adeyemo, Grieves was afforded an opportunity in the first team side when the club suffered an injury crisis last season.

So far, the 18-year-old has three senior appearances to his name, and also, again like Adeyemo, recently put pen to paper on his first professional deal at Vicarage Road.

Grieves is the fourth-generation of his family to play for the Hornets and will no doubt be looking to make more of an impact at first team level as he matures.

Given his lack of senior experience, it could be that a loan move to another EFL side takes place before that happens, though.