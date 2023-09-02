Swansea City have endured a disappointing start to the season in the Championship.

It was a summer of change at the club, with Russell Martin departing for Southampton and being replaced by Barnsley manager Michael Duff.

Duff has been active in the market this summer as he looks to rebuild his squad, bringing in the likes of Josh Ginnelly, Josh Key, Jerry Yates, Mykola Kukharevych, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, Nathan Broome, Carl Rushworth, Harrison Ashby and Charlie Patino.

The Swans suffered a huge blow last week as star striker Joel Piroe departed for Leeds United, while other high-profile players have left the club this summer, such as Joel Latibeaudiere, Ryan Manning, Kyle Joseph, Morgan Whittaker and Olivier Ntcham.

It has been a slow start for the club on the pitch, but Duff will be hoping results will improve as he continues to stamp his mark on the squad and implement his ideas.

One of the positives for Swansea in recent years has been the emergence of talent from the club's academy, with Ben Cabango, Brandon Cooper, Liam Cullen and Oli Cooper all currently part of the first-team squad after progressing through the ranks at the Swansea.com Stadium.

With that in mind, we looked at three players who could be next to make their breakthrough for the Swans.

Azeem Abdulai

Abdulai made just one appearance for the Swans last season, but he has been involved much more prominently in the early weeks of the new campaign.

The 20-year-old has featured numerous times as a substitute in the opening Championship games and made his first start in the 3-0 win over Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup first round before again playing 90 minutes in the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth in the second round of the tournament.

Abdulai, who can play in defence or midfield, has featured for Scotland at U21 level and was reportedly attracting interest from Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Aston Villa earlier this summer.

After making his league debut against Birmingham on the opening day, Abdulai revealed he was hoping for more opportunities this season.

"It was the proudest moment of my career so far, I’ve put a lot of hard work to get to this point," Abdulai told the club's official website.

"I’ve had opportunity during pre-season, I have been playing out of position, but as long as I am playing I think that’s a good thing for me.

"I was a bit nervous when my name was called to come on but, whatever position I play, to get the chance is unbelievable. The group here is good, and we showed good spirit to get back into it.

"I just want more now, and we want to move on to Tuesday and get a win under our belt with the new gaffer.

"We want to kick on from here. I want to kick on too, and do my best to get more opportunities."

Cameron Congreve

Midfielder Congreve will be hoping to continue his development this season after his involvement in the first-team last term.

Congreve joined the Swans at U9 level and after impressing in the youth ranks, including being named the Academy Player of the Year in the 2020-21 season, he made his senior debut against Blackpool in March 2022.

The 19-year-old made 13 appearances in all competitions for Swansea last season and he was called up to the Wales U21 squad in March.

Congreve is yet to feature for Duff's side so far this season, but he will be hoping to receive minutes over the course of the campaign.

Josh Thomas

Striker Thomas enjoyed an excellent pre-season for the Swans, scoring five goals which included two braces.

Thomas earned his involvement with the senior team after a prolific campaign for the U21s last season, during which he scored 23 goals.

The 20-year-old joined League One side Port Vale on a season-long loan in August and it has been a strong start to life at Vale Park for Thomas, scoring his first goal for the club in the 3-2 win over Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup first round.

If Thomas can continue to perform for the Valiants this season, he could certainly force his way into first-team contention when he returns to South Wales next summer.