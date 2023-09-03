Sunderland's youth system and the pathway to the first-team that has been paved has received plenty of plaudits.

It has carved out more than one success story too, with the likes of Anthony Patterson, Elliot Embleton and Daniel Neil all graduating and starring within the senior set-up in recent years, complementing a strong youthful core that has been generated through renewed progressive ownership at the very top.

The Mackems boasted the youngest squad in the Championship last year and clearly like to set their sights towards the long-term, so you can expect more high-potential prospects to make further breakthroughs in due course.

But who are they?

FLW has that question answered as we have predicted three Sunderland wonderkids who may step up and make a splash in the first-team before long...

Chris Rigg

A sure-fire inclusion to kick this list off, Rigg is among the country's very finest talents at his age and appears primed for a huge future within the game.

Despite only celebrating his 16th birthday in June, Rigg, who is also the club's youngest league debutant ever, has made four appearances for Tony Mowbray's side to date and even opened his professional account during their EFL Cup affair against Crewe Alexandra earlier this month.

Such is the talent and maturity displayed by Rigg that Mowbray himself even forgets how young he really is, with the midfielder playing well beyond his years.

Following the Crewe fixture, the Mackems boss explained: "I think Chris Rigg belies his age a little bit.

"I can be quite harsh on him sometimes, then I have to check myself to think, ‘Hang on a minute, he’s a 16-year-old boy’.

"He played with discipline (against Crewe). When I asked him to play deeper in the first half, he played deeper, then when I said at half-time that because we had so much dominance, he could leave that six position and start breaking into the box, he breaks into the box and goes and scores.

"It shows me that he takes on information, and he wants to please and do well. He’s a good footballer and he’s got a wonderful future in front of him, I’m sure."

Make no illusions of it, Rigg is a serious prospect and will surely have a part to play in proceedings for Sunderland as the season goes on- the only problem they will face will be keeping hold of him.

Tom Watson

Prodigy Tom Watson has also emerged as a burgeoning talent on Wearside over the last year or so.

It was reported by The Sun back in March that Mowbray had been running the rule over whether to license a window of opportunity within the first-team fold for the 16-year-old winger, and while that platform has not yet been truly forthcoming barring a two minute cameo against Huddersfield Town, there is every chance that it will if he continues his blitzing displays at academy level.

In the previous campaign, Watson weighed in with five goals and six assists in just 13 outings in the U18 Premier League and recorded a similarly-impressive return in the Premier League 2 by scoring twice and laying on a further three from seven matches.

Unfazed by the step-up there, Watson could well acclimatize to an even bigger advancement over the course of this season.

Jake Waters

Sunderland's chiefs are also excited about the progression of 17-year-old striker Jake Waters, who signed a professional deal over the summer that will keep him at the Stadium of Light for the next three years.

It was duly earned following an emphatic breakout season with the club's u18 system that saw him find the back of the net on 13 occasions and contribute a further six assists from 24 matches, tallying as one of the country's highest scorers in that age group.

Along with Watson, he played a pivotal role in helping Sunderland's U18's to finish second in the table behind the juggernaut that is Manchester City, and it surely will not be too long before Mowbray gives him a chance to show his worth, too.