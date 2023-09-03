Highlights Sol Sidibé, a 16-year-old midfielder, has shown great potential by making appearances for Stoke's first team this season. He is highly regarded by the club.

Stoke City have seen a number of talented players come through the youth academy over the years.

The Potters might not be renowned for their ability to produce stars at the same rate as some of their rivals, but they have still managed their fair share of success stories.

Tyrese Campbell is currently a key part of the squad having come through the ranks of the youth system.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips is another example of a potential star in the making at Stoke, with the third generation talent showing his talent when given the opportunity.

Some have gone on to depart Stoke for bigger things in their career, such as Nathan Collins, Ben Brereton Diaz and Daniel Bachmann.

Who are the next Stoke City wonderkids?

But there is always the next bright talent just around the corner.

There are young players coming through the system every year that could catch fire and become a top quality talent.

Here we look at three young names currently competing to become the next household names off the back of their time in the Stoke academy…

Sol Sidibé

Sidibé has already taken a big step towards advancing his career by featuring twice in the Championship this season at just 16-years-of-age.

The Frenchman signed for Stoke in 2015 at just the age of eight, coming through the ranks of the various underage teams at the club.

Sidibé made his competitive debut for Neil’s side off the bench in a 4-1 win over Rotherham United in the opening game of the campaign.

While it is still too early to say he should be a consistent presence in the team, the midfielder has shown great potential.

He has since gone on to feature in a 2-1 EFL Cup win over West Brom, as well as earning a substitute appearance in a 2-0 loss to Ipswich Town earlier this month.

His first team opportunities may be limited this season, but that he is already being given a chance to impress at senior level only highlights how highly he is regarded.

Nathan Lowe

Lowe is another midfielder coming through Stoke with a lot of potential.

The 17-year-old has made just one appearance for the first team squad, coming off the bench late in a 1-0 loss to Blackpool last season.

He has yet to be given any further opportunities, but he is clearly on the mind of Neil if he has already had him training with the senior team.

Further opportunities may arise over the next 12 months, if he can continue to develop at a positive rate.

Jake Griffin

The defender has been a consistent presence in the Stoke U21 side in the Premier League 2 this season, featuring in all three fixtures so far.

The 17-year-old has looked impressive and could earn a first team opportunity at some stage this season.

Stoke may even have an opening for a young defender to emerge through this season, which Griffin could be in line to take advantage of.

The Englishman is still in the early stages of his career, but could make the breakthrough into senior football soon based on his performances.