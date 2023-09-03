Highlights Southampton has a history of giving their youth players a chance in the first team, and despite recent changes, the club is still committed to developing young talent.

Southampton are a side that is known for giving their youth players a chance in the first team.

The club has somewhat hit the reset button this summer, as the relegation from the Premier League has caused many issues.

There have been several changes at the club, most noticeably a new manager and a new look for Southampton.

The club was very busy in the transfer window, as there were many comings and goings over the few months of the summer transfer window.

But despite the arrival of new players, the door always remains open for a team like Southampton to let young players have a chance at first-team action.

So with that said, here at Football League World, we have looked at three Southampton wonderkids who could break into the first team…

Jayden Meghoma

One player who seems to have a bright future ahead of him and could possibly break into the Southampton first team is defender Jayden Meghoma.

Meghoma operates predominantly as a left-back but can also play at centre-back, a trait that may make him useful going forward in his career.

The defender is only 17 but made his first-team debut for the club earlier in the season in the Carabao Cup game against Gillingham.

He played 85 minutes of that contest and seems to be a player who has caught the attention of Russell Martin.

As things stand, Ryan Manning is the club’s only fit left-back, so depending on how things go, Meghoma could be in line for more first-team appearances as the season goes on. But he is definitely a player who has the potential to break into the club’s first team at some point in his career.

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw is a player that will already be on the lips of many Southampton fans, as the young winger is part of Southampton’s squad this season.

The 17-year-old has appeared in four games already this season and got his first league start against Queens Park Rangers.

The player has just come onto the scene at the club, barring one appearance he made in the Premier League last season.

He seems to be a player who has an exciting pace, loves to beat defenders, and has that raw ability that makes him a dangerous threat.

Amo-Ameyaw seems to have a future at the club, and it looks as though he will be part of the club’s first team plans this season if he continues impressing for much of his career.

Dom Ballard

Dom Ballard is another young, exciting player who is part of the club’s under-21 team.

The 18-year-old has come from the club’s academy and is really impressing in under-21 football, as this season alone he has netted six goals in three appearances.

The young striker has appeared four times for the first team and has a goal to his name, but with his performances and numbers for the academy, it is surely not going to be long before he is featuring more often in the Southampton first team.

More so when you consider Southampton aren’t as strong up front as they would like to be, and given Martin is a manager who likes to give young players a chance, he could well turn to someone like Ballard sooner rather than later.

The forward seems like an exciting, up-and-coming talent who has all the makings to break into the first team, and if he keeps producing numbers like he is, then that could happen this season.