The Spaniard has signed players from overseas and a few domestically this past summer, with the only long-serving Owls individuals that spent time in their academy that are still at the club being Cameron Dawson and Liam Palmer.

Wednesday supporters will want some exciting young talents to come through the system and into the senior side in the near future - let's take a look at perhaps the three most likely to get a run-out in the first-team in the near future.

Bailey Cadamarteri

Cadamarteri has goals in his blood as he is the son of ex-Premier League forward Danny, who played in the top flight for Everton before moving on to the likes of Bradford City and Sheffield United.

Despite his father being an ex-Blade, Cadamarteri Jr. is a promising 18-year-old talent of the Owls, having signed a professional contract with the club last summer.

He had a strong year with the under-18's and 21's in 2022-23 and it led to Wednesday knocking back some loan bids during the season for his services, with his senior debut coming in an EFL Trophy clash with Leicester City's under-21's in October 2022.

Cadamarteri was on the bench for Wednesday's EFL Cup match against Stockport County last month, which is something that perhaps indicates that he is in Xisco's thoughts but he will need to fire in the goals at developmental level in order to be given a chance.

Sean Fusire

A midfielder by trade who can also play at right-back and wing-back, there was a clamour for Fusire to be tied down to a professional contract last season at Hillsborough and the teenager got his deal back in December.

Sheffield born-and-bred, Fusire made his debut for the Owls in the FA Cup last season when starting at right wing-back against Fleetwood Town, playing 70 minutes at Highbury in what was a solid enough showing.

The 18-year-old was named in a League One matchday squad a few days later against Ipswich Town, showing that he was well and truly in Darren Moore's thoughts at the time, and he clearly impressed Xisco enough over the summer as he was given the opportunity to come off the bench against Stockport County in the EFL Cup in August.

Time will tell if Fusire will make it with the Owls, but he looks the likeliest of Wednesday's current crop to get his big break.

Rio Shipston

Another 18-year-old midfielder like Fusire, Shipston has the most experience out of himself, Fusire and Cadamarteri, but there isn't really much in it.

Shipston was handed his debut by Darren Moore in January 2023 when brought off the bench against Cambridge United, and then went on to make further cameo outings against Morecambe and Accrington Stanley.

He went on Wednesday's overseas pre-season training camp so he has showed what he can already do to Munoz, so if he performs well for the under-21's then there could be a chance that he is given an opportunity if the Owls continue to struggle in the Championship.