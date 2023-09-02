Highlights QPR's poor form at the end of last season might lead to younger players getting a chance to prove themselves and earn a spot in the starting XI.

QPR possess a wealth of exciting young talent, that could break into the first-team this season.

The Hoops are amongst punters' favourites for relegation this term, following an extremely poor end to the 2022/23 campaign. From January, the Rs won just three of 24 matches, leaving their fanbase feeling fearful of what was to come.

However, if poor form is to continue, then younger players may be given the chance to prove their worth, and earn a consistent spot in Gareth Ainsworth's starting XI.

With that in mind, we have compiled a list of three youngsters who could make their first-team breakthrough in the 2023/24 season.

Rayan Kolli

18-year-old Rayan Kolli joined the London-based club aged eight, and has risen through the youth ranks ever since. His journey through the academy came to a head in January, when the Algerian penned his first professional contract.

Kolli plays as a forward, and his strengths include his finishing, footwork, positioning and combination play.

His first senior appearance came this term, as he was introduced as a 65th minute substitute in QPR's narrow defeat at home to Championship high-flyers, Ipswich Town. He then made an eight-minute cameo the following weekend at St Mary's.

Game time will be tough to secure with the emergence of fellow young forward Sinclair Armstrong. The Irishman is only two years Kolli's senior, but already looks to be QPR's first choice to lead the line.

Charlie Kelman

Charlie Kelman is yet another young striker that Ainsworth is looking to integrate into the side over the coming weeks and months.

He first joined the club in 2020, following a move from Southend United. After making 15 appearances in the capital, the right-footed Englishman spent the majority of the following season on loan at Gillingham, where he failed to make a significant impact.

The 21-year-old was then loaned out again for the entirety of last season. League Two table-toppers, Leyton Orient, secured Kelman's services, and went on to reap the rewards.

He scored seven and assisted three in just 26 starts, as the Os amassed a total 95 points and achieved promotion to League One after a dominant season..

Now back at Loftus Road, Kelman was selected to play the first 45 minutes in an opening day defeat dealt by Watford. But that could turn out to be the first of many starts this term.

Lorenzo Strachan

To finish this list, we have Lorenzo Strachan, who currently plies his trade with the Hoops' Under-18s. Strachan is the third attacking talent to be included.

The teenager recently showed exactly what he is about, netting a brace in the side's three-nil rout of Sheffield United.

Aged just 16, the left-footed forward could thrive for the Rs, if Ainsworth is to throw him in at the deep end at some point this season.

If Strachan was to appear before the start of the next calendar year, then he would thrust himself into the top three youngest players to ever play for Queens Park Rangers.