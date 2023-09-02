Highlights Michael Cooper and Adam Randell are two talented academy players for Plymouth Argyle who have thrived in their respective positions.

Freddie Issaka, a 17-year-old player, has already impressed with his performances for the club and the Welsh U17 team.

Caleb Roberts, another promising talent, has recently signed a professional deal with the club and is expected to train with the first team.

Plymouth Argyle are no strangers to harbouring young talent and giving them a chance to thrive.

Down on the South Coast, with shoestring budgets in years gone by, academy products have been thrown in at the deep end to great effect.

Ryan Lowe was certainly an advocate of this and that has carried on into the reign of Steven Schumacher with there being two individuals in particular who fulfil these criteria.

Michael Cooper was in the EFL League One team of the season for two years running and whilst he may have been injured in the latter stages of 2022/23, he still played a huge role in the Pilgrims’ title-winning campaign.

The Exeter-born goalkeeper has been excelling in the green and white since he emerged on the scene and if it weren’t for his ACL injury, he may have already earned a first big move of his promising career.

Adam Randell is the other man in question and Argyle fans will be desperate for him to avoid a similar fate to Cooper on the injury front given his importance in the middle of the park. The central midfielder was prone to a mistake when he first started to appear regularly which is to be expected but fast forward to present day and his dependability has flown through the roof at Home Park.

Cooper and Randall are just two Argyle talents from the academy that youngsters can look up to, and these three are part of the next batch set to make that jump.

Freddie Issaka

A pair of 17-year-olds had the Argyle faithful on red alert during pre-season and the first of those two is Freddie Issaka.

With four appearances for Wales’ U17s to his name, he is already getting great experience under his belt and the same can be said at club level.

As Ben Waine’s brace took Argyle beyond Leyton Orient in the first round of the EFL Cup, Issaka started alongside the New Zealand international in the frontline and didn’t look out of place at all, even assisting the second of Waine’s strikes.

Caleb Roberts

Caleb Roberts is often talked about in the same breath as Issaka with Steven Schumacher certainly being keen on the pair, as this quote suggests.

"Him (Issaka) and Caleb are going to train with the first team group throughout now. They are still going to play the under-18s games programme as and when they need to.

"They might not get on every week for us, or play huge amounts of minutes, so it's important they get football, but training in the first team is going to develop them and set them up for next year.”

Roberts signed a new, professional deal at the club just a couple of weeks ago and so these two clearly have the full backing of their boss.

Kieran Edworthy

With all due respect to this third and final name, Roberts and Issaka are the only two academy players currently being used by Schumacher.

That being said, striker Kieran Edworthy has made a knack of finding the back of the net at the youth level for Argyle and will be keen to get his first taste of professional football.

A hat-trick against Swindon Town at the end of 2022 is one of a number of highlights for the 17-year-old to date and hopefully there is plenty more of this to come.